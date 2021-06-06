Menu
Albert S. Reese
FUNERAL HOME
Godfrey Funeral Home - Palermo
644 South Shore Road
Palermo, NJ
Reese, Albert S., - 84, of Marmora, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Silious Reese and Isabella (Arthur) Reese, Albert grew up in Philadelphia and was a United States Navy Veteran who fought in the Korean War. He worked at Graterford State Prison until his retirement and relocated to Marmora, NJ. He then worked at Bayside State Prison for 10 years until his retirement. Albert was a longtime member and Deacon at Praise Tabernacle Church of Egg Harbor Township. He was the former President and Shelter Manager at Beacon Animal Rescue of Ocean View for many years. In his later years, he was a member of the Upper Township Senior Center and a member of the local shuffleboard and pinochle clubs. Albert was also a member of the Atlantic County Society of the Deaf. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends, spending time with his family and his beloved dogs, and building his close relationship with God. He is survived by his dear wife, Kathleen (Oldziejewski) Reese and his children, Robert, Dennis (Heidi), Charles, Edward (Debbie), Marie, Shawn (Christina), Faith Hulse (Robert), Megan (Whitney), 16 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his son Albert and brothers Arthur, Herbert, and George. Celebration of Life to be held at Praise Tabernacle Church at 2235 Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ on June 9, 2021. Visitation will be between 10 am and 11am. Service to begin at 11am followed by Military Honors. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Praise Tabernacle Church
2235 Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Jun
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Praise Tabernacle Church
2235 Ocean Heights Avenue, Egg Harbor Township, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Godfrey Funeral Home - Palermo
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
George Reese
Family
July 1, 2021
Andrea and John Butler
June 4, 2021
Mike Wargo
June 2, 2021
Marie L Reese
June 2, 2021
Al Reese was a kind, caring, loving man and he will be missed by many friends as well as his large, wonderful family. I feel grateful to have known him as long as I did through our work at Beacon Animal Rescue. He was an excellent friend and the best advocate for animals anyone could ever meet. Thank you, Al, for all you did over the years and for being such a good man.
Patricia Harris
Friend
May 29, 2021
