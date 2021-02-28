I certainly remember Aldo, well. He was that sort of person you do not forget. He helped me through the learning curve at TDJ. He also bought a car from me for his wife, Andrea, while I worked at Lilliston Ford. He was a great guy, who will be missed by many. My sincere condolences to his family. May God enfold you all in His grace and, bring you peace and comfort, in your time of grief.

Carl Schuster Coworker February 27, 2021