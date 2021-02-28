Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Aldo Pancheri
FUNERAL HOME
Rone Funeral Service - Vineland
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ
Pancheri, Aldo, - 90, of Vineland, It is with great sadness that the family of Aldo Pancheri would like to inform the community of his passing. Aldo died on February 17th, 2021 at the age of 90 amongst the presence of his family. He was born and raised in Vineland, NJ, by parents Louis Pancheri and Maria Marcone. Aldo was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Andrea Messina Pancheri in September of 2019 and his siblings Vincent Pancheri (Julie), and Olivio Pancheri (Jackie). He is survived by his three children: Steven Pancheri (Colleen), Donna Kenerson (Christopher), and Mark Pancheri (Christina), as well as eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. In high school, he was state champion in cross country as well as a letter recipient in football, wrestling, and track and field. Aldo was stationed in Germany during the Korean War as a Corporal in the U.S. Army. After his two years of service, Aldo worked his way up to the Composing Room Foreman at the Vineland Times Daily Journal for 40 plus years. While at The Journal he was also responsible for producing USA Today, The Jewish Exponent, The Catholic Standard, Women's Wear Daily, and The Philadelphia Bulletin. His main responsibility was for the layout and production of these newspapers and became "one of the finest management figures in the company" said co-workers at his retirement in 1992. While raising their children, Aldo and his lifelong friend and neighbor Anthony Leonardo and their wives lived across from the 'Sun and Splash Swim Club' on Elizabeth Drive. They took care of the pool and property, where they and the swim club members shared many wonderful memories over the years. Aldo was a gentle and courteous man whom everyone loved. He will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren, relatives and friends. His children reflect that "Another legend is lost. All of our love to you Pop-Pop and we hope you are with Mom-Mom, together again and resting in peace." Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be limited attendance and everyone must wear a mask and social distance. A private funeral service will be held from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Entombment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Rone Funeral Service - Vineland
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Rone Funeral Service - Vineland.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Aldo was a remarkable person with a heart of gold. He will be missed.
Jerry Covella
Friend
March 4, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. Aldo was an inspiration, mentor and friend during my early years at the VTJ. He always enjoyed teasing me and making it fun to come to work. They were the good old days and wonderful memories, an honor to have known him. Peace be with all.
Robin (Brosh) Adams
March 2, 2021
So sorry for loss my father worked with Aldo for several years and oh the stories they would tell. Please accept our sincere condolences.
The Ballurio family
Sandra Ballurio-Webb
Acquaintance
March 2, 2021
I certainly remember Aldo, well. He was that sort of person you do not forget. He helped me through the learning curve at TDJ. He also bought a car from me for his wife, Andrea, while I worked at Lilliston Ford. He was a great guy, who will be missed by many. My sincere condolences to his family. May God enfold you all in His grace and, bring you peace and comfort, in your time of grief.
Carl Schuster
Coworker
February 27, 2021
I join my sister Lisa Leuchter Treister in sending deepest sympathies to the Pancheri family. As children, we loved visiting the T-J composing room and seeing Aldo. His warmth and kindness will not be forgotten.
Janet Leuchter
Friend
February 26, 2021
My condolences to the Pancheri family on your loss. Aldo was a beloved Times Journal family member, and so kind to my father during his illness 20+ years ago. We always held a special place in our hearts for him. May his memory be a blessing.
Lisa Leuchter Treister
Friend
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results