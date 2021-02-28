Pancheri, Aldo, - 90, of Vineland, It is with great sadness that the family of Aldo Pancheri would like to inform the community of his passing. Aldo died on February 17th, 2021 at the age of 90 amongst the presence of his family. He was born and raised in Vineland, NJ, by parents Louis Pancheri and Maria Marcone. Aldo was predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Andrea Messina Pancheri in September of 2019 and his siblings Vincent Pancheri (Julie), and Olivio Pancheri (Jackie). He is survived by his three children: Steven Pancheri (Colleen), Donna Kenerson (Christopher), and Mark Pancheri (Christina), as well as eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. In high school, he was state champion in cross country as well as a letter recipient in football, wrestling, and track and field. Aldo was stationed in Germany during the Korean War as a Corporal in the U.S. Army. After his two years of service, Aldo worked his way up to the Composing Room Foreman at the Vineland Times Daily Journal for 40 plus years. While at The Journal he was also responsible for producing USA Today, The Jewish Exponent, The Catholic Standard, Women's Wear Daily, and The Philadelphia Bulletin. His main responsibility was for the layout and production of these newspapers and became "one of the finest management figures in the company" said co-workers at his retirement in 1992. While raising their children, Aldo and his lifelong friend and neighbor Anthony Leonardo and their wives lived across from the 'Sun and Splash Swim Club' on Elizabeth Drive. They took care of the pool and property, where they and the swim club members shared many wonderful memories over the years. Aldo was a gentle and courteous man whom everyone loved. He will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren, relatives and friends. His children reflect that "Another legend is lost. All of our love to you Pop-Pop and we hope you are with Mom-Mom, together again and resting in peace." Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be limited attendance and everyone must wear a mask and social distance. A private funeral service will be held from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Entombment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 28, 2021.