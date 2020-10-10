Lopez, Alexander, - 42, of Pennsauken Township, NJ passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Born in Philadelphia he was a lifelong area resident. He formerly worked for Land Air Wireless in Cherry Hill. Alexander is survived by his two sons, Alexander Lopez, Jr. and Noah Lopez; his mother Agnes Torres; his father Edelmiro Lopez; one brother, Hector L. Lopez; four sisters, Lillian Lopez, Linda Lopez, Elsie Lopez; Violet Lopez and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Funeral Services will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020, 8:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton where a viewing will be held from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Burial will be private. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2020.