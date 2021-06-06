Struckus, Alexander B., - 88, of Folsom, and Estero, FL passed away at his residence on Thursday, June 3, 2021. He attended Boston University during which time he was a member of the air force ROTC. He transferred to Massachusetts College of Pharmacy where he was a member of Phi Delta Chi Fraternity and graduated in 1956 as a registered pharmacist. He worked at Astra Pharmaceutical as director of quality control for 18 years. Alex relocated to Voorhees, NJ and worked until retirement as production manager at Whitehall Laboratories in Hammonton. Alex was a volunteer fire fighter for 17 years and assistant Fire Chief of Kresson Fire Station 663. He was later elected fire commissioner of Voorhees Township for which he served 10 years. Alex loved antique cars, polka music and finding bargains at yard sales and flea markets. Alex was predeceased by his parents, Benjamin and Mary Struckus (nee Juska) and his sister Nellie Gareri. He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Margaret (nee Peterson) Struckus, three children, Sandra McDonald of Pennsauken, Joseph Struckus and his wife Shari of Winslow, Deirdre Conlin and her husband Raymond of Sewell. Alex was the loving grandfather of Erica (Curry) Matthias (Gregory), Tyler Struckus (Amanda), Kevin McDonald, Thomas Struckus, Raymond and Ryan Conlin, Amanda Frick (Jordan) and Matthew Frick. He is also survived by the apple of his eye great granddaughter Emma Grace Matthias and sisters in law, Charlene Hagar (Richard), Anna Coryell (Gerry) and his niece Sarah and nephew, Joshua. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. 9:00 am - 10:30 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's 226 French St., Hammonton. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances can be made in his name to Samaritan Hospice Gift Processing Center, P.O Box 71425 Philadelphia, PA 19176.(www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 6, 2021.