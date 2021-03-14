Menu
Alexandra E. Morris-Johnson
Morris-Johnson, Alexandra E., - 81, of Vetnor, Died at age 81, November 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Malcolm and Mabel McKinnon, and her beloved husband Alan Johnson.

She is survived by two sons and five grandchildren. She will be missed by her friends and family on both coasts. Alexandra Elizabeth McKinnon Morris Johnson your smile and contagious laughter will forever remain within our hearts and in our memories of you. Service was private.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 14, 2021.
