Alfred E. Barbagello
1956 - 2021
BORN
1956
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ
Barbagello, Alfred E., - 64, of Woodbine, NJ, passed away May 24, 2021. Born in Sea Isle City, NJ in 1956 to parents, George and Rita Barbagello. He is predeceased by both of his parents and his wife, Wendy. He will be greatly missed by his surviving family, his uncle, John; brothers, Angelo (Nora), George (Linda), Anthony (Jean Marie); his daughter, Lauren (John); step-daughter, Michelle; step-son, Michael; his many nephews, nieces, and their families and his beloved granddaughters, Sophia and Courtney. Family and friends will be received on Friday, June 18th from 10am to 11am with funeral services at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland, NJ. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 S. Lincoln Avenue, Vineland, NJ
Jun
18
Memorial service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 S. Lincoln Avenue, Vineland, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Always was nice to us when we would see him at the Acme. Nice man
Jim and Michele Grimmer
June 23, 2021
Fred Was a good man and will be missed. Is a fellow former acme guy and a big time hockey fan.
Leonard Bonitt
June 17, 2021
