Barbagello, Alfred E., - 64, of Woodbine, NJ, passed away May 24, 2021. Born in Sea Isle City, NJ in 1956 to parents, George and Rita Barbagello. He is predeceased by both of his parents and his wife, Wendy. He will be greatly missed by his surviving family, his uncle, John; brothers, Angelo (Nora), George (Linda), Anthony (Jean Marie); his daughter, Lauren (John); step-daughter, Michelle; step-son, Michael; his many nephews, nieces, and their families and his beloved granddaughters, Sophia and Courtney. Family and friends will be received on Friday, June 18th from 10am to 11am with funeral services at 11am at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland, NJ. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 12, 2021.