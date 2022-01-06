Heuman, Alfred W., Jr., - of Galloway Township, passed away January 3, 2022. He was born on May 6, 1928 to Alfred W. Sr. and Louise Heuman. He was a lifelong resident of Galloway Township. He owned a farm where he raised blueberries and other crops. He worked as a locomotive engineer for the Pennsylvania Reading Seashore Line and Conrail from 1965 to 1990. He served in the army during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion Post 430 for 60 years. He was a member of the Pine Valley Gunning Club. He enjoyed gardening and planted a large garden every year. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed going out on his boat with his wife, daughters and grandkids. Alfred is preceded in death by his mother and father, Louise and Alfred Heuman; his brothers, Franklin, Paul, Calvin, and Carl; and his sister, Daisy. Alfred is survived by his wife, Doris M. (Loos) of 60 years; his children, Susan Kerrigan and Linda Calimer (Rodney). His grandchildren include Tara Heath (Matt), Tyler Calimer and Trevor Calimer; his great-grandchildren, Kara and Kyle Sacchetti and Makayla Heath; and also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements will be held at Wimberg Funeral Home on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Services will-be held privately with immediate family members. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 6, 2022.