Smith, Alfred G., Sr. "Doodle","Doot"," Smitty", - 89, of Tuckerton, NJ, beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to many, passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 8, 2022 in Florida. Alfred was born July 19, 1932 to Samuel and Marjorie Smith in the family home at 143 North Green St, Tuckerton, N.J. He attended Tuckerton High School and immediately joined the Navy, proudly serving from 1951 to 1955. During his life he worked as the Head of Service Dept. for Bob Leitz Pontiac Dealership, Police dispatcher Little Egg Harbor Police Dept., and retiring from the state where he served as State Fire Warden, Division C, Mays Landing. He served his community in many capacities, he was a past Chief and Charter member of West Tuckerton Fire company #71, life member of the Tuckerton First Aid Squad where he served all aspects from trustee, rescuer, EMT instructor at Atlantic County College and American Heart CPR instructor, and he was a proud member of Masonic Lodge #4, serving as Past Master, 1977. But most of all he was a loving family man. He made sure to call every family member on their birthday to sing them happy birthday. There were many trips to his favorite place "Disney World". Our hearts are broken with his passing, but we all know just how blessed we are for having him in our lives. He made a point to never say "Good-bye" it was always "See you" because in the end we will all be together again. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 56 years, Janet M. Smith. He is survived by his daughter Pamela J. Smith (John Mannone) Fredericksburg VA, son Alfred G (Bud) Smith Jr (Debi) of Tuckerton NJ, son Bret D. Smith Sr. (Val) of Jacksonville NC , grandchildren Bret Jr. (Alison), Anthony (Dani), Duke, Samuel (Michelle), Drew (Marcie), Kelie, Matt (Gianna), Dr. Alfred "Gordon" Smith lll, and David, Great grandchildren Gabby, Keely, Kendall, Emma, Arianna , Tyler, Chase, Savannah, Maddy, Carter, Roanan Hadley and Harper as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Sunday January 16, 2022 from 7-9 pm and Monday January 17 2022 from 10am - 12 noon, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, N. Green St., Tuckerton N.J. For condolences, flowers, and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 14, 2022.