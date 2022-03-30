Mills, Alfreda, - 87, of Atlantic City, affectionately known as "Freda", was born on August 3, 1934, to Dorothy (nee' Elliott) and James Jackson in Atlantic City, New Jersey. As a child, she was a member of Richard Allen A.M.E. Church on Leeds Avenue. She attended Indiana Avenue School and graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1952. She then attended the New Jersey College of Commerce where she sharpened her typing and dictation skills. After completing her course work, she worked at various hotels and shops on the Boardwalk, until she received her first good job with Bell Telephone on Pacific Avenue. Freda met Charlie Mills, the love of her life, at a dance at the Y.M.C.A. on Arctic Avenue. They were married in 1955, and of this union they had four lovely children: Veronica, Keith, Kevin, and Charles Kenneth. At this point in her journey, she became a member of St. Augustine's Episcopal Church where she served as president of the Guild of the Good Shepard; a Sunday School teacher; Vacation Bible School leader; and director of special holiday productions. After raising her family, Freda attended Stockton State College of New Jersey where she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education. She then began working with the Galloway Township Board of Education at various schools in the district. Eventually landing her dream job, where she worked 25 years as a Classroom Aide to Special Students at Reeds Road Elementary School. Upon retirement, Alfreda became even more active in the community as the Recording Secretary for the Atlantic City Branch of the NAACP, and she regularly attended the Atlantic City Board of Education Meetings. She was also a member of: The Golden Circle where she served as secretary; former President of Club Quintessence; member of the New Jersey Education Association; and was also a member of the New Jersey Retired Educators Association. As an elder, she recently provided her knowledge of old Atlantic City to the Richard Stockton College of New Jersey for its Intergenerational Stories of Atlantic City Project. Freda enjoyed dancing, traveling and many other activities throughout her life, but the most enjoyment she received was the moments she cherished with her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Freda was predeceased by her parents; husband, Charles A. Mills; daughter, Veronica; son, Kevin, Sr.; grandson, Keith, Jr.; sisters, Barbara Anderson and Carol Dean Elliott. On March 22, 2022, Freda left behind to cherish her spectacular memory and to celebrate her life: her sons, Keith B. Mills, Sr. (Trudy), and Charles K. Mills; daughters-in-law, Karen Mills and Elisa G. Mills of Atlantic City; grandchildren, Kevin, Jr., Shawn, Katrice, Lauren, Krysta, Jarred, and Charles; her great-grandchildren, Kalimah, Charles, and Mia; her brother, James 'Billy' Elliott (Celeste); and sister, Patricia Townsend (Darryl) of Baltimore, Maryland; aunt, Connie Griffin of Jersey City, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving relatives, and innumerable friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Noon, Friday, April 1, 2022, Saint Augustine's Episcopal Church, 1709 Arctic Avenue, Atlantic City, New Jersey, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville, New Jersey. Immediately following the interment friends are invited to the repast at the All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 30, 2022.