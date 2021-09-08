Burleigh, Alice Venetia Parker, - 96, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully at home on Aug 30, 2021. The daughter of Edward and Estelle Parker, Alice was a near lifelong resident of Atlantic City's west side community. She would marry former husband, the late William "Sugar" Burleigh, and the two would have 2 children, 4 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Alice worked for New Jersey Bell Telephone Company for 20 years, and upon retirement, devoted the remainder of her long life to loving, guiding, protecting and providing for her family. Alice was an avid reader, a phenomenal cook, extremely witty, giving, and kind – she never met a stranger she didn't convert into a friend. She is predeceased by her parents; sibling; son, Dennis P. Burleigh; and great grandson, Harlem Burleigh. Alice is survived by daughter, Susan Burleigh Terrell; Granddaughters, Zia Neblett (Zakee), Mika Terrell, and Danielle Lee Burleigh; Grandson, Hakeem Lee; and Great Grandchildren, Talayeh and Torrey Dekine, and Milton Shanks. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 10 at New Hope Baptist Church, 704 Lexington Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 (Viewing 9-11am, Service 11am), masks are required for all attendees. As a result of COVID, there will not be a public repass. Professional Services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, 414 S. Main St. Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 8, 2021.