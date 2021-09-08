Burleigh, Alice Venetia Parker, - 96, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully at home on Aug 30, 2021. The daughter of Edward and Estelle Parker, Alice was a near lifelong resident of Atlantic City's west side community. She would marry former husband, the late William "Sugar" Burleigh, and the two would have 2 children, 4 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Alice worked for New Jersey Bell Telephone Company for 20 years, and upon retirement, devoted the remainder of her long life to loving, guiding, protecting and providing for her family. Alice was an avid reader, a phenomenal cook, extremely witty, giving, and kind – she never met a stranger she didn't convert into a friend. She is predeceased by her parents; sibling; son, Dennis P. Burleigh; and great grandson, Harlem Burleigh. Alice is survived by daughter, Susan Burleigh Terrell; Granddaughters, Zia Neblett (Zakee), Mika Terrell, and Danielle Lee Burleigh; Grandson, Hakeem Lee; and Great Grandchildren, Talayeh and Torrey Dekine, and Milton Shanks. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 10 at New Hope Baptist Church, 704 Lexington Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 (Viewing 9-11am, Service 11am), masks are required for all attendees. As a result of COVID, there will not be a public repass. Professional Services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, 414 S. Main St. Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609) 383-9994.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 8, 2021.
Sue, prayers and condolences to you and your family as you mourn your Mother's transition, she was such an incredible person and will truly be missed. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I pray God in His infinite grace and mercy will grant you peace, comfort and strength in the days ahead. God bless, May she R. I. P.
Robert ( Rap ) Brown
September 10, 2021
My dearest family, although I am not there physically, I am with you in spirit and prayer.. rest in heavenly peace Aunt Alice. Always Alyson
Alyson Davis and Family
Family
September 10, 2021
To Susan,
Sorry for the loss of your Mother. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Terri Wilkerson
September 9, 2021
To my longtime friend Sue & Burleigh family.
Sending our sincere condolences & sympathy to all, & pray that God console all, at this time of your loss.
May Mrs. Alice RIP
God Bless,
Patti & family
Patti Baldwin-Hamlett
September 8, 2021
My condolences to you, Sue, and your family. May God´s comfort and peace surround you always.
Karen Tyler
Other
September 8, 2021
I know Ms. B is talking to Denny everyday. Praise God! All is well Sue!
JAMES GILMORE III
Friend
September 8, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Billy & Pat Tweedle
September 8, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. You´re in my prayers.
Barbara McClary
Other
September 8, 2021
Sue sending Condolences to you and your family at this time