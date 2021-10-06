Menu
Alice Flanagan
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Flanagan, Alice (Leister), - 91, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on 10-2-2021. Alice was born on 2-3-1930 in Northfield NJ and was the daughter to Mary (Chandler) and Clarence Leister. Predeceased by her brother Amos Leister. Survived by her Husband of 66 years, Thomas C. Flanagan Sr. Daughter Janet (Flanagan) Campbell and her deceased Husband Mike Campbell. Son Thomas C. Flanagan Jr. and wife Lisa Flanagan. Grandchildren; Thomas C. Flanagan 3rd and wife Thieta. Megan Flanagan, John Campbell and wife Brittany, Emily (Campbell) Klecz and Husband Ray. Plus many great grandchildren. Alice was a devoted mother and wife. Her favorite things were being a girl scout leader, and tending to her garden. She also loved to play games with her grand children. She got her news from Don Williams radio show. She will be missed by all, but never forgotten. Interment will be at Zion cemetery in EHT. Any memorial donations should be sent to First Baptist Church 1964 Zion Road Northfield, NJ 08225 building fund. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tom and Lisa, so sorry, we didn´t know. She was our good friend and we miss her. Please tell your Dad
Bruce and Rose ( next door)
January 9, 2022
Janet so sorry to hear of your loss God Bless
Rose Jones(Gross)
October 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Sending Prayers to you all.
John Ayres
October 6, 2021
