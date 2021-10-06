Flanagan, Alice (Leister), - 91, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on 10-2-2021. Alice was born on 2-3-1930 in Northfield NJ and was the daughter to Mary (Chandler) and Clarence Leister. Predeceased by her brother Amos Leister. Survived by her Husband of 66 years, Thomas C. Flanagan Sr. Daughter Janet (Flanagan) Campbell and her deceased Husband Mike Campbell. Son Thomas C. Flanagan Jr. and wife Lisa Flanagan. Grandchildren; Thomas C. Flanagan 3rd and wife Thieta. Megan Flanagan, John Campbell and wife Brittany, Emily (Campbell) Klecz and Husband Ray. Plus many great grandchildren. Alice was a devoted mother and wife. Her favorite things were being a girl scout leader, and tending to her garden. She also loved to play games with her grand children. She got her news from Don Williams radio show. She will be missed by all, but never forgotten. Interment will be at Zion cemetery in EHT. Any memorial donations should be sent to First Baptist Church 1964 Zion Road Northfield, NJ 08225 building fund. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to the family at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2021.