Payne, Alice (Cullen), - 89, of Ventnor, NJ went home to be with the Lord on December 9, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Teaneck, NJ she was the daughter of the late George Cullen and Anne (Forrest) McSweeney. She was the devoted wife and widow of the late Joseph Payne. Alice was a graduate of Teaneck High School in Teaneck, NJ. She was a homemaker and worked hard every day to provide a warm and comfortable home for her family. Alice enjoyed going to the Senior Center in Ventnor and loved doing needlework. Alice will be missed and fondly remembered by her daughter; Diane McGrath, sister; Diane (Donald) Hurff, grandchildren; Frank McGrath, Beth Spencer and great-granddaughter Alyssa Spencer. She will also be missed by her companion of eight years Howard Applegate. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by daughters; Barbara and Janice Payne. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice's memory to the Lion's Blind Center 100 Crestview Ave., Absecon, NJ 08201. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Alice please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 12, 2021.