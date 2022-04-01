Salartash, Dr. Alimorad, - Dr. Alimorad Salartash, 90, of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, March 28, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Malayer, Iran, Dr. Salartash was the loving son of the late Mahmoud and Farangis (Golestaneh) Salartash. He was the devoted husband of Mina (Houtan) Salartash with whom he spent 62 blissful years. Dr. Salartash was a graduate of Isfahan University Medical School in 1963. He served his residency at Sina Hospital in Tehran, Iran under the mentorship of prominent Professor Adl. After moving to America, Dr. Salartash served his internship in North Carolina and then performed his residency at Atlantic City Medical Center, NJ. In 1998, he started Salartash Surgical Associates and served the community for many years. Dr. Salartash was a member of the Iranian Medical Association. He loved his profession and never retired, working every day until he became ill two years ago. Dr. Salartash was devoted to his work and his family, and was also very fond of collecting antique cars. He will be missed and fondly remembered by his wife, Dr. Mina (Houtan) Salartash; son, Dr. Khashayar Salartash; daughter-in-law, Mandanna; grandchildren, Savrina, Roksaneh, and Maziar; and his five sisters. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dr. Salartash's funeral service on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 12:00pm noon at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ 08225. A visitation with the family will be held from 11:00am until the time of service at noon. Final commendation and farewell will be at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, Egg Harbor Twp, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Foundation at www.diabetesfoundationinc.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 1, 2022.