Allan Mack
Holy Spirit High School
Mack, Allan, - 52, of Northfield, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 27. Allan grew up in Ventnor. He graduated from Holy Spirit High School, the University of Delaware, Villanova Law School and Villanova Graduate School. Allan was a former partner at Levine, Staller et al. Most recently, Allan was general counsel for The Michaels Organization. Allan is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lara; his three loving children, Amanda, Emily and Brian; his sisters, Alyson (Brian) McClelland, Angela Mack and Danielle (Shawn) Wade; his brother, Greg Pedicin (Ashley); his parents, Margo Pomeroy, Ed and Joann Mack, and Michael and Sherry Pedicin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation at www.michaelsscholars.com. All arrangements are private. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 4, 2021.
My deepest sympathies and prayers for Allan´s family. Extra prayer for Allan´s sis, Alyson that I went to HSHS with..... so so sad to lose a sibling.... Gone way too soon. Warmest thoughts and prayers and hugs. May our Lord and savoir, Jesus Christ hold you and all of your family in the palm of his hand.
Lisa Négroni
August 18, 2021
My condolences to Lara, his loved ones & friends. Al was truly a great guy, & I was blessed to have known him.
Rob Gifford
July 6, 2021
Sending condolences to the family
Mary Ruley Moyer
July 5, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Allen´s passing. One of our old neighborhood kids. Always sweet. He will remain in my prayers. And his family. God bless all of you.
Cassie and Joe Calvi
July 4, 2021
