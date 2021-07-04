Mack, Allan, - 52, of Northfield, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 27. Allan grew up in Ventnor. He graduated from Holy Spirit High School, the University of Delaware, Villanova Law School and Villanova Graduate School. Allan was a former partner at Levine, Staller et al. Most recently, Allan was general counsel for The Michaels Organization. Allan is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lara; his three loving children, Amanda, Emily and Brian; his sisters, Alyson (Brian) McClelland, Angela Mack and Danielle (Shawn) Wade; his brother, Greg Pedicin (Ashley); his parents, Margo Pomeroy, Ed and Joann Mack, and Michael and Sherry Pedicin. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michaels Organization Educational Foundation at www.michaelsscholars.com
. All arrangements are private. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 4, 2021.