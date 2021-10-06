Menu
Allen J. Schlueter
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ
Schlueter, Allen J., - 83, of Cape May Court House, Allen J. Schlueter, on October 3, 2021, of Cape May Court House; formerly of Camden. Age 83. Beloved husband of the late Marion. Father figure to Thomas Orler, Daniel Utz and Dawn Sneathen. Grandfather of Frederick Sneathen, Jr., Chelsea Sneathen and Casey Utz. Dear brother of Alma Lockhart, Tom Schlueter, Robert Schlueter, John "Jack" Schlueter and the late Clinford Jr. Uncle of Roy, Timothy, Krista, Karla, William, Michael, Linda, Cliff and the late Robert, Jr. Allen was a member of the NRA. He proudly served in the US Airforce and was stationed in Hawaii. There will be a graveside service on Friday, October 8, 12pm at Locustwood Memorial Park, 1500 Marlton Pike W, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 (woundedwarriorproject.org). Friends and family may share memories at GardnerFuneralHome.com. Arrangements under direction of Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede and Bellmawr (856) 939-2095.

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Service
12:00p.m.
Locustwood Memorial Park
1500 Marlton Pike, Cherry, NJ
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
I am so very sad to hear about the passing of my friend and neighbor Allen . You are the Best.... You will be dearly missed .
Joanne & Paul Higgins
October 6, 2021
Allen was our dear neighbor & friend and will be deeply missed, but not forgotten. I enjoyed his company and our chats here on our farm when he was still able to take his daily walks around the farm field. Allen was a sharp cookie to the end, quick with wit and a bastion of knowledge on local as well as world events. I think he was a "News" junkie. He often helped take care of my flock of chickens when I took my winter travels, or was away. We got him a T-Shirt imprinted with "Chicken Man". He got a kick out out that and wore it often. RIP Allen. We Love You
Erin & Gary G. Schempp
Friend
October 6, 2021
