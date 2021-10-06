Allen was our dear neighbor & friend and will be deeply missed, but not forgotten. I enjoyed his company and our chats here on our farm when he was still able to take his daily walks around the farm field. Allen was a sharp cookie to the end, quick with wit and a bastion of knowledge on local as well as world events. I think he was a "News" junkie. He often helped take care of my flock of chickens when I took my winter travels, or was away. We got him a T-Shirt imprinted with "Chicken Man". He got a kick out out that and wore it often. RIP Allen. We Love You

Erin & Gary G. Schempp Friend October 6, 2021