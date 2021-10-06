Schlueter, Allen J., - 83, of Cape May Court House, Allen J. Schlueter, on October 3, 2021, of Cape May Court House; formerly of Camden. Age 83. Beloved husband of the late Marion. Father figure to Thomas Orler, Daniel Utz and Dawn Sneathen. Grandfather of Frederick Sneathen, Jr., Chelsea Sneathen and Casey Utz. Dear brother of Alma Lockhart, Tom Schlueter, Robert Schlueter, John "Jack" Schlueter and the late Clinford Jr. Uncle of Roy, Timothy, Krista, Karla, William, Michael, Linda, Cliff and the late Robert, Jr. Allen was a member of the NRA. He proudly served in the US Airforce and was stationed in Hawaii. There will be a graveside service on Friday, October 8, 12pm at Locustwood Memorial Park, 1500 Marlton Pike W, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 (woundedwarriorproject.org
). Friends and family may share memories at GardnerFuneralHome.com
. Arrangements under direction of Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede and Bellmawr (856) 939-2095.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2021.