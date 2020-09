Jackson, Alma B., - 84, of Atlantic City, departed this life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She had been married to Robert S. Jackson. She is survived by her daughter, Renee E. Boyd; her granddaughter, Arabia Alma Crawford, and an extended host of family and friends. Memorial Services 11 AM Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Second Baptist Church, 110 Rev. Dr. I. S. Cole Plaza, Atlantic City. Masks and social distancing will be required. Arrangements by Covington Funeral Home, Atco. www.CovingtonFH.com