Chabok, Alma J., - 90, of Cape May Court House, NJ, (formerly of Seaside Heights, NJ) passed away January 6, 2022. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Julian and Ethel Kilroy and graduated Little Flower High School in 1949. She married the love of her life, Richard A. Chabok, and they moved to Seaside Heights in 1953. Alma and her husband, Richard, owned numerous successful boardwalk businesses and raised five children. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Perpetual Help R.C. Church where Alma served as a member of OLPH Altar Rosary Society (past president of many years), coordinator of the St. Francis Food Pantry, and as a CCD teacher. She was currently a parishioner of St. Joseph Church in Sea Isle City, NJ where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters. Alma loved time with her family and friends. She and her husband were avid thoroughbred racing fans. They loved spending time in the casinos of Atlantic City and Las Vegas. Alma never missed a bingo night at the Tri-Boro in Seaside Park. She truly loved praying the rosary daily. Alma is predeceased by her husband Richard, brother Julian "Bucko" Kilroy, and sister Mary McGinn. Alma is survived by her children: Doreen Paolo of Bluffton, SC, Richard M. Chabok of Cape May County, NJ, Jerilyn Brown of West Palm Beach, FL, Robert A. Chabok of Las Vegas, NV, and Constance Chabok of Cape May County, NJ; sister Margaret "Peggy" Monzione; grandchildren: Joseph Paolo, Jessica Tango, Matthew Brown, Samantha Brown, and Casey Utz; and great-grandchildren: Jake Paolo, Madeline Tango, and Francesca Tango. Public Viewing will be Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Services continue on Thursday January 13th at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 4308 Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Viewing will be from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Mass will follow at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to St. Joseph By the Sea Retreat House, 400 Route 35 North, South Mantoloking, NJ 08738 or visit sjbsea.org
AND Popcorn Animal Refuge, 1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ 08731 or visit ahs.givecloud.co/tribute. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 11, 2022.