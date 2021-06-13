We learned today of Alma´s passing and wanted to pass on our deepest condolences to all the family that loved her so much. She was a wonderful lady, and I´m so sad that I did not get to spend time with her these last couple of years. I hope that during the funeral tomorrow and in the days after, that you will recall all the wonderful memories she helped make through the years and that those memories bring a smile to your face and peace to your heart.

Michelle & Kathryn Baldwin Family June 14, 2021