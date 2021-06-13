Novasack, Alma L., - 93, of South Seaville, passed away on June 8, 2021. Born in Vineland, NJ to the late John and Bianca Melini Fregona, she moved to South Seaville in 1982. She was the devoted and caring wife to Walter Novasack until his passing on August 28, 2016. She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Sea Isle City. Alma graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1945 and, after completing her courses at Columbia Business School, worked in the office at the Times Journal newspaper and Ace Glass in Vineland. Her late husband Walter was the co-owner, with his brother Leo, of Novasack Turf Farms. When Alma and Walter moved to South Seaville, there wasn't anyone working in the office of the turf farm so she started working there, handling its billing and orders. In the early 60's, Alma and Walter began hosting large family and friends dinners. It was such an important part of their life that they had a table specially made by the Amish that would seat 24. Alma would produce a tray of lasagna or carrot cake, cupcakes, or her famous pizzelles for any occasion. Alma is survived by her nieces and nephews Diane (Dennis) D'Augostine, John Fregona, Dr. George (Nancy) Novasack, Maria (Kenneth) Basche, Frank Hoff, Pauline Baldwin, and Noreen Goslee; friends who are family Andy and Leslie Rice; several grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces, great grandnephews, and numerous Godchildren. For the last two years of her life, Alma was lovingly cared for by grandniece Lisa Rudd and husband Matthew, sharing in the family life with their three children. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her brother Louis Fregona, sister-in-law Laura Novasack and nephew Dr. Frank Novasack. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 15th at 11am at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish/Sacred Heart Church, 1010 E. Landis Ave., Vineland, NJ 08361. A viewing will be held from 10am until 10:45am at the church. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memorial donations may be made to the Novasack Scholarship Fund at Bishop McHugh Regional High School, 2221 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Arrangements by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 13, 2021.