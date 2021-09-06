Cottrell, Alvin, - 83, of Millville/Maurice River Township, Alvin Ellis Cottrell Jr, 83, passed away on September 2, 2021, due to complications of COVID-19. Alvin was born on January 12, 1938, to the late Alvin Ellis Cottrell Sr and Amelia "Mollie" (Klawitter) Cottrell at Millville Hospital. After graduating Millville High School in 1957, he went on to work at Airwork Corporation as a welder for 43 years. He also served in the National Guard for 6 years. In 1962 he wed Donna Gray and raised a daughter, Lynda. He was a volunteer fireman and treasurer for the Port Elizabeth Volunteer Fire Company for many years. Alvin loved the outdoors, especially hunting, trapping and fishing. He also loved to visit his family in New York State and loved family gatherings, especially for the holidays. Alvin enjoyed woodworking, camping in Lancaster and classic country music. For those who knew him, Al's biggest hobby was following thoroughbred horse racing. In addition to his wife Donna, he is survived by his daughter Lynda Boss (Dr. Richard); grandsons Samuel Boss, Garrett Boss and Richard Boss III; and other beloved family members. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother George Cottrell Sr. There will be no public services held but instead family will be holding private remembrances of Alvin. Memorial donations may be sent to Port Elizabeth Fire Company 7 Port Elizabeth-Cumberland Rd. Millville, NJ 08332. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 6, 2021.