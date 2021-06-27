Everson, Amelia Marie (nee Bones), - 98, of Ocean City, passed away at United Methodist Communities The Shores on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Born in Bryn Mawr, Pa on January 19, 1923, she was the daughter of Elizabeth R. (Nee Leinhardt) and James H. Bones. She lived in Wayne, PA from 1923 until 1949. She graduated from Radnor High School in 1942 and from Taylor School of Business in 1943. She married Donald F. Everson and moved to West Chester, PA, and worked in the admissions office of the Chester County Hospital. She then relocated to Ocean City, NJ and worked as a Unit Secretary at Shore Memorial Hospital for 25 years, retiring in 1995. Amelia was a member of Wayne Presbyterian Church and Westminster Presbyterian Church in West Chester. She enjoyed reading, relaxing at the beach, needlework, jigsaw puzzles and in later years spending time on her Ipad. Survivors include daughter Karen E. Carpenter (Harry E.); son Glenn F. Everson (Diane J.); grandchildren Carolyn E. Andrews (Tyler C.), James H. Carpenter (Holly N.) Glenn M. Everson (Brooke C.), Kyle F. Everson, great-grandchildren William H. and Caleb T. Andrews and Eleanor M. Carpenter. Amelia was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and James Bones and Donald Everson. Her Funeral Service will be offered Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home, 809 Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 9 o'clock until time of service. The service will be Live Streamed on her page of the funeral home website beginning at 11 o'clock. Burial will follow in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia, Pa. Memorial contributions are suggested to either UMC The Shores, 2201 Bay Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226 or Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 North Route 9, Swainton, NJ 08210. To leave a condolence for the family and view the live stream visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 27, 2021.