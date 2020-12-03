a wife, mother, daughter, and sister was called home to be with the Lord on November 12, 2020, at age 59 in the comfort of her home from breast cancer. Amy is survived by her husband, Michael Bell, her daughter, Bethany Bell, her mother, Amy Santiago, her sisters, Victoria Dorsey, Anna Pinkney, Denise SantiagoRuffin, her brother Eugenio Santiago and her nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sisters Cleophas Santiago, Elena Santiago-Token, and her brother John Pinkney. She graduated from ACCC with her associates in business. She worked in the finance department at the Press of Atlantic City for 20 years and was a bank teller, substitute teacher, teacher's aide, and "professional" cheesecake and macaroni & cheese baker, which we will greatly miss. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother, but most importantly, she loved and was devoted to the Lord above all. She was a fighter, caring, selfless, and the list goes on and on. We know she leaves behind much love, joy, and her infectious laugh for all of us to remember. She will be greatly missed, but we have hope because we will one day be blessed enough to see her again and we will walk hand in hand down the beautiful streets of gold. Service will be held at Trinity Alliance Church on Saturday, December 5th at 11am-12pm for friends to visit and at 12pm, the service for just the family. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 3, 2020 to Jan. 1, 2021.