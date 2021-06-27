Jernee, Andre L., - 88, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side, June 22, 2021. Born and raised in Ocean City, Andy met his wife, Nancy, and raised his four children there. He was a very loving and devoted husband and dad. He also loved the city in which he was born. Andy went on to have a very successful athletic career at Ocean City High School. His athletic prowess wasn't limited to one sport. He achieved many accolades while being on Track and Field, Football, and Basketball for OCHS. In 1948 as a freshman on track, he made the headlines for throwing the shot put 52 feet, farther than anyone else at the time. The javelin gave him great success also. He went to win the New Jersey State Group 1 Javelin Championship. As a sophomore, he went on to become one of the leading scorers throwing the javelin and shot put. Andy was also the on the basketball team that was runner up in the NJSIAA Basketball Championships in 1951. Andy was also a back for the varsity football team. He was a key member of the Red Raiders football teams that finished a combined 31-4-1 from 1947-1950. Andy was part of the 1949 South Jersey Championship team and scored 164 points in his 4 years as a starter. Andy was among the top Red Raiders in career points, rushing yards and passing yards when he graduated. To round out his accomplishments in football, he was selected by unanimous choice to the county and Cape-Atlantic League teams and had the distinction of being the only player in the league to be the unanimous choice of the coaches of six schools. Also, Tom Williams, a renowned sports writer, named Andy to the All Century Team for football. In 2006, he was inducted into the OCHS All-Sports Hall of Fame. After graduating from OCHS in 1951, he went on to Wyoming Seminary, a prep school, before entering the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, as a midshipman. He had a short career as a halfback for Navy Football. Andy graduated in 1956 from the USNA and married his love, Nancy, in a full Military Wedding at the Lutheran Church in Ocean City. During his four years in the Navy he served on the Wisconsin and the Cecil DDR835 as the Chief Engineer. In July of 1960, Andy joined the IBM Corporation in Data Processing and Communication. In 1969, he left and joined GTE where he served in a variety of Executive positions. In the late 1980's he retired and returned to Ocean City with his family. In 1992 he ran for a seat on City council. He served on the OC Council for eight years, three of which, he was president. He found the experience a lot of work , but very rewarding. He loved traveling with his wife, Nancy and loved owning and operating the Scarborough Hotel for ten years. The real thrust of his life was being involved with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Andy is survived by his four children Mark Jernee, of Somers Point, Gary Jernee(Barbara) of Ocean City, Lisa Naumann(Frank) of Somers Point, Amy Talley(Rich) of Newark, DE, ten grand children, Megan(Ryan), Frankie, Jake, Jarred(Bridget), Matt, Patrick, Sophia, Pierce, Jackie(Zach), Steven and three great grand children Sawyer, Ryder and Riley. Andy is also survived by his "Lovely Lady" of four years Joan Kurtz. Andy was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and love of 58 years married and 64 years together, Nancy in 2014. Funeral service and Interment are private at his family's convenience. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 27, 2021.