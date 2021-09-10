Roslatov, Andre Peter, - 63, of Vineland, lifetime resident of South Jersey passed peacefully at his Vineland home on Tuesday night surrounded by his family. A true master-of-all trades spent all of his life doing what he loved. From his early days as a residential painter, later years as a cork craftsman, and 100% self taught musician, he was known to spend his days and nights singing off-key karaoke, dancing like James Brown, or giving you the best odds at the OTB. He lived a great life vacationing with his family, playing cards at Club Landis, and getting lost for days in AC, there was never a dull moment. He had an unmatched zest for life, love, and family and couldn't wait to meet his 4th granddaughter this winter. Andre was born January 19. 1958, son of the late Margaretha Herzog and Peter Roslatov. He is predeceased by his love Angela, Rudy, Roslatov, his children Nicole and Christopher Carabello, Jonathan and Lindsey Roslatov, Paul and Jackie Mallick, Ally and Will Varrell, and Chris Mallick. He is survived by his grandchildren Jacob, Layla, MacKenzie, and Rhyatt, as well as numerous sisters, brothers, and friends who he considered family. Private services will be held at a future date. For those who wish to make memorial contributions, they may be made in his name to Compassionate Care Hospice, Padre Pio, or the ASPCA.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 10, 2021.