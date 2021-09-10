Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Andre Peter Roslatov
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
Roslatov, Andre Peter, - 63, of Vineland, lifetime resident of South Jersey passed peacefully at his Vineland home on Tuesday night surrounded by his family. A true master-of-all trades spent all of his life doing what he loved. From his early days as a residential painter, later years as a cork craftsman, and 100% self taught musician, he was known to spend his days and nights singing off-key karaoke, dancing like James Brown, or giving you the best odds at the OTB. He lived a great life vacationing with his family, playing cards at Club Landis, and getting lost for days in AC, there was never a dull moment. He had an unmatched zest for life, love, and family and couldn't wait to meet his 4th granddaughter this winter. Andre was born January 19. 1958, son of the late Margaretha Herzog and Peter Roslatov. He is predeceased by his love Angela, Rudy, Roslatov, his children Nicole and Christopher Carabello, Jonathan and Lindsey Roslatov, Paul and Jackie Mallick, Ally and Will Varrell, and Chris Mallick. He is survived by his grandchildren Jacob, Layla, MacKenzie, and Rhyatt, as well as numerous sisters, brothers, and friends who he considered family. Private services will be held at a future date. For those who wish to make memorial contributions, they may be made in his name to Compassionate Care Hospice, Padre Pio, or the ASPCA.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I have great old memories with Andre. We jumped in his car and drove out to Arizona in 1979. We had great times there,and playing the horses at Turf Paradise. RIP Bro.
Dave Widing
February 14, 2022
We are so sorry to hear of André´s passing. We have wonderful memories of him especially his singing off key. That´s what made it so great. We send our deepest condolences.
Picozza family
Friend
September 15, 2021
Angela and family, my sincere condolences on your loss. I was so sorry to hear this sad news. Prayers for comfort and consolation
Wendy Waldmann Cook
Other
September 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results