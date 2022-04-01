Dillon, Andrea, - 66, of Galloway, NJ passed away on March 30, 2022. She graduated in 1973 from John F. Kennedy High School in Willingboro, NJ and in 1977 from University of Miami, Florida. She was an independent sales representative and business owner. Andrea was in IHFRA and had a Black Belt in Karate. She enjoyed supporting the Atlantic City Community and socializing with family, friends, and customers. Andrea always had a smile and welcomed everyone unconditionally. She had a savvy financial mind, who was a brilliant and passionate business professional. Andrea had a kind spirit and had an incredible work ethic. She is predeceased by her father, Morris Nissim and her mother, Dorothy Nissim. Andrea is survived by her husband, Douglas Dillon; her children, Matthew Dillon (Kelsey), Adam Dillon (Dawn), and Michael Dillon (Kevin); the love of her life her grandchildren, Finnegan Dillon, Evangeline Dillon, Ember Dillon and Archer Dillon; and her brother, Jack Nissim (Jeanne). The world is incomplete without her amazing presence. A service will be held on Sunday, April 3, at 2:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. Interment will be on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in Miami, Florida. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Oceanville Volunteer Fire Company www. gtfd.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 1, 2022.