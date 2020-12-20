Mariner, Andrea (Bunny) Wenger, - of Belcoville, NJ, was called home to the Lord on December 15, 2020 at the age of 79 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family. Andrea is survived by her daughters Andrea M. Vergata, (husband Michael), Alisa A. Owen (husband Brian), sister Lydia Licari, grandchildren, Sarah, Allison, Zachary, Kyle, Rebecca, Audrey, and Margaret.. Cousin, Thomas J. Haberlin. She is predeceased her parents, Andrew & Margaret (Haberlin) Wenger, husband Henry H. Mariner, son Henry H. Mariner Jr., uncles, Teddy & Frank Wenger, sister-in-law, Dorothy Rettzo. Andrea was a retired Black Jack dealer from Golden Nugget and a retired Attendance Officer from the Great Egg Harbor Regional School district. She enjoyed her home in Palatka Florida as a snow bird during the winter. She was an active member of many political organizations within the Township of Weymouth, NJ. She was a loving devoted wife and mother. She was a fighter, selfless, and caring and will be missed by everyone especially her close friends with her outgoing personality. Services will be private at this time due to Covid- 19 a celebration of her life will be held in the spring. You can view her pictures at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Funny Farm, 6908 Railroad Blvd., Mays Landing, NJ 08330. www.funnyfarmrescue.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 20, 2020.