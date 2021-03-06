Acevedo, Angel "GY", - 51, of Cape May Court House, joined the Lord on March 3rd, 2021. His loving wife, Carol Acevedo was by his side to the very end. He was raised in Puerto Rico and lived most of his adult life in Cape May County. He was a skilled welder working at Blue Water Welding and Fabrication since 2002. He was a devoted family man who enjoyed working on cars, exploring trails with his son Angelo and spending quiet time at home. He is predeceased by his father, Juan Manuel Acevedo-Gonzalez, and grandparents. Survived by his wife, Carol; son Angelo and daughter Angelie; his mother Nereida Velez-Valentine; siblings: John, Manuel, Nereida, Nerilee, and Jose; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and closest friends; Ed Myland and Emerito Velez. Viewing will be held on Monday, March 8th at 10:00 am followed by a service at 11:00 am at Radzieta Funeral Home., 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ. Social distancing and masks are required. A private burial to be held at a later time. He generously donated tissue and organs through The Gift of Life Donor Program. He will never be forgotten and forever missed. Memorial donations may be made to The Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 6, 2021.