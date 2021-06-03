Menu
Angel Anibal Robles "Beegee" Rivera
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Greenidge Funeral Home Inc - Atlantic City
301 Absecon Boulevard
Atlantic City, NJ
Robles Rivera, Angel Anibal "Beegee", - 62, of Pleasantville, was born October 27, 1958, to the late Blanca Rivera and Ignacio Robles, in Ciales, Puerto Rico. He went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 28, 2021, at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway, N.J. "Beegee" as he was affectionately known, worked as a car mechanic for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, eating, cracking jokes, telling stories and reminiscing about the past. He is survived by: his daughters, Eveliz "Evy", the light of his life, Joelie and Luz "Titi" Robles; sons, Angel "Itchy", Joel, and Kevin Robles; grandchildren, Kani, Antonio "Tone Tone", Rafael, Richeily, Omaet, Jorge, Yasdiel and Yarielys; sisters, Blanca Ruiz and Carmen Lowe; brothers, Benjamin Gonzalez, Manuel Angel Gonzalez and Jose "Chuco" Robles; his life partner, Rosie Maldonado; and her son, Juan "Macho" Maldonado; and a host of other family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM, Thursday, June 3, 2021, Our Lady Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church, 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Service
11:00a.m.
Our Lady Star Of The Sea Roman Catholic Church
2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Jun
3
Service
1:00p.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery
5061 Harding Highway, Hamilton Township, NJ
2 Entries
God Bless my adorable brother. He is heaven with Jesus and I thank my Lord Jesus to have him as a brother; called "Love"
Blanca I Ruiz
Family
June 15, 2021
Mis condolencias para la familia. Lo recordamos desde Jaguas Santa Clara. Qué él Señor lo tenga en su Gloria.
Familia Santos Pagan
Friend
June 3, 2021
