Robles Rivera, Angel Anibal "Beegee", - 62, of Pleasantville, was born October 27, 1958, to the late Blanca Rivera and Ignacio Robles, in Ciales, Puerto Rico. He went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 28, 2021, at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway, N.J. "Beegee" as he was affectionately known, worked as a car mechanic for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, eating, cracking jokes, telling stories and reminiscing about the past. He is survived by: his daughters, Eveliz "Evy", the light of his life, Joelie and Luz "Titi" Robles; sons, Angel "Itchy", Joel, and Kevin Robles; grandchildren, Kani, Antonio "Tone Tone", Rafael, Richeily, Omaet, Jorge, Yasdiel and Yarielys; sisters, Blanca Ruiz and Carmen Lowe; brothers, Benjamin Gonzalez, Manuel Angel Gonzalez and Jose "Chuco" Robles; his life partner, Rosie Maldonado; and her son, Juan "Macho" Maldonado; and a host of other family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM, Thursday, June 3, 2021, Our Lady Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church, 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 3, 2021.