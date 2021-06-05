Fotiou, Angelo, - 86, of Vineland, was called to his forever home on May 27, 2021 at the Veterans Home in Vineland. Angelo was born in Kouremadi Greece and came to America at 12yo. He was a long time resident of Pleasantville. He also joined the United States Army where he served during the Korean War. He then went on to own his own establishments the A & A restaurant in Atlantic City, Olympic Diner, and the Press Box in Pleasantville. He worked very hard his whole life and dedicated lots of his time to his family & friends! He is pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 51 years Maria Fotiou. He had 3 children sons William Fotiou of EHT, Chris Fotiou of Naples, Florida, and daughter Kelly Fotiou Raguckas, and loving son In law Jason Raguckas of Vineland, 4 grandchildren, and 1 great-granddaughter. Funeral services will be held on June 8, 2021 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, viewing from 10-11 followed by services. Burial will be at Atlantic City cemetery. Donations can be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church or Vineland Veterans Home. Arrangements are entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Home.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 5, 2021.
Sponsored by Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield.
3 Entries
The loss of a dear close, loving friend is something that stays with you for the rest of your life. I always look forward to seeing him with his big heartfelt hello and hug and I will miss that forever. I felt like I was part of Angelos and Maria's family for close to 50 years or more. And thank God I have the memories to hold onto. My most sincere condolences to his lovely family and I'm sure that his trip from here to God hands will be a very short one and I will pray and think of him often because there was no other like Angelo Fotiou. Our world is lost a beautiful soul.
James Copsey
Friend
June 5, 2021
Dear Kelly
May your father be blessed with everlasting peace and joy! Miss our talks at The Spa you are irreplaceable hugs and love and May Your Dad have a swift journey to Heaven to be reunited with your Mother
Rosanne Morhauser
Friend
June 5, 2021
Our sincere condolences for the loss of your beloved dad and grandad.
We also express our profound sadness hearing of the loss of your mom and grandmom Maria, whom we loved dearly. May they both rest in the Lord.