Fotiou, Angelo, - 86, of Vineland, was called to his forever home on May 27, 2021 at the Veterans Home in Vineland. Angelo was born in Kouremadi Greece and came to America at 12yo. He was a long time resident of Pleasantville. He also joined the United States Army where he served during the Korean War. He then went on to own his own establishments the A & A restaurant in Atlantic City, Olympic Diner, and the Press Box in Pleasantville. He worked very hard his whole life and dedicated lots of his time to his family & friends! He is pre-deceased by his beloved wife of 51 years Maria Fotiou. He had 3 children sons William Fotiou of EHT, Chris Fotiou of Naples, Florida, and daughter Kelly Fotiou Raguckas, and loving son In law Jason Raguckas of Vineland, 4 grandchildren, and 1 great-granddaughter. Funeral services will be held on June 8, 2021 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, viewing from 10-11 followed by services. Burial will be at Atlantic City cemetery. Donations can be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church or Vineland Veterans Home. Arrangements are entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Home.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 5, 2021.