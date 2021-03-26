Dear Arne, Kris, Kurt & family We are saddened to learn of Anita´s passing. She fought long & hard. We will remember our days as neighbours in Ft. Myers, FL & all the laughter we shared. Our trip to Homestead Miami Racetrack & of course Christmas in Key West... What fun. May the happy memories sustain you in the days & months ahead. In Sympathy & In Friendship Lynn & Wayne

Lynn & Wayne Peck March 25, 2021