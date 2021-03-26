Menu
Anita Margarita Jensen
FUNERAL HOME
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street
Cape May, NJ
Jensen, Anita Margarita (nee Axelsson), - 78, of Cape May, passed away peacefully, on March 21, 2021. Anita was born on May 3, 1942, in Gothenburg, Sweden where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in Science and worked as a surgical dental assistant. She came to the United States in 1966 and married the love of her life, Arne, on May 11, 1968. Anita was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and camping with her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed bird watching. Anita was preceded in death by her mother, Kirstein; her father, Gert-Olaf Axelsson; her in-laws Elsie and Arnt Jensen. Anita is dearly missed and forever loved by her family which includes her husband, Arne Jensen; two sons, Kurt (and Tammy) Jensen and Karl Jensen; two grandchildren, Erik Jensen and Erin Jensen; her siblings, Gert-Olaf Axelsson and Gunilla Ivarsson; brother-in-law, Edwin (and Carol) Jensen, as well as, many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited for a walk-through visitation from 10am – 11am on Wednesday (March 31st) at the Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May. Anita's memorial ceremony will follow at 11am and will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend physically due to restrictions. The livestream will be active beginning at 10:50am by clicking this link https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/31459111 Condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street, Cape, NJ
Mar
31
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Spilker Funeral Home
815 Washington Street, Cape, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Spilker Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Rest now Anita . Thank you for all the good times we had together,with family and our children playing together in Erma Park. I will never forget you. Lis
Wenche Elisabeth Axelson
March 30, 2021
Dear Arne, Kris, Kurt & family We are saddened to learn of Anita´s passing. She fought long & hard. We will remember our days as neighbours in Ft. Myers, FL & all the laughter we shared. Our trip to Homestead Miami Racetrack & of course Christmas in Key West... What fun. May the happy memories sustain you in the days & months ahead. In Sympathy & In Friendship Lynn & Wayne
Lynn & Wayne Peck
March 25, 2021
