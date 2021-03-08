Neustadter, Anita, - 95, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2021 in Atlantic City, NJ. She is the daughter of Meyer and Bertha Bishop and she is predeceased by her loving husband, Harry, of 72 years. They were high school sweethearts at Atlantic City High School and raised their family in Margate, NJ. She was a woman of exceptional qualities and was the youngest of, and was predeceased by, her three siblings: her two sisters, Racheal Winokur and Elinor Bishop, and her brother Bernie Bishop. She will be lovingly remembered by her three children, Carolyn Birnbach (Mark), Margie Wildstein and Mark (Kati); and her five grandchildren, Samantha, Rebecca (Chris), Jake, Dylan and Benjamin. She was a force - a one of a kind and true leader and matriarch of the entire family. One of her many achievements included years of working tirelessly as the President of the Women's Division of the UJA. One of her passions was golf and she was a championship golfer at Linwood Country Club for many years. She and her sister Elinor also owned Atlantic Travel, allowing her to travel the world with her husband, children and grandchildren. She was a huge fan of the arts and loved attending hundreds of Broadway shows and concerts, and also loved the Miss American boardwalk parades. For almost 25 years Anita also assisted her daughters with their successful knitwear business, Carolyn Eve, where she enjoyed working with their many customers and celebrities. She worked in many organizations over the years and touched so many lives. She will be missed by her family and all who knew her. She was also known for her beautiful silver hair and there wasn't a day that went by that she didn't receive compliments from people from all walks of life. She was a bright light and had genuine concern for people, which was reflected in the outpouring of love from all who knew her. Services for Anita will be held at Shirat Hayam Synagogue, 700 N. Swarthmore Ave. in Ventnor City today, Monday, March 8th, at 1 PM. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, seating will be limited. Burial will follow in Rodef Sholom Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Michael J. Neustadter Pancreatic Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 3265, Margate, NJ 08402, or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements entrusted to Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 8, 2021.