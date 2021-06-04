Menu
Anita M. Sharra
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Holy Spirit High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
2706 Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ
SHARRA, ANITA M., - 88, of Ventnor City, passed away peacefully Friday, May 28, 2021 following a lengthy illness. Anita was born in Brooklyn, NY May 22, 1933, she relocated with her parents and three siblings to Vineland, NJ at the age of nine. Shortly after, the family moved again to Delaware Avenue in Atlantic City. Anita graduated from Holy Spirit High School and along with her mother opened the Delaware Sub Shop, a popular Atlantic City stop-off place for decades. The Delaware Sub Shop was taken over by Anita's sister, Millie, and her husband John Nardo. Anita met John Sharra in 1951 and the two were married on September 12, 1953 in St. Michaels Catholic Church in Ducktown. Throughout her adult life Anita devoted much of her spare time to activities supporting St. Michaels Church. She was an active member of the Mary Help of Christians Society for 53 years. She also served the area through the St. Vincent dePaul charity organization, and sang in the church choir. She sat on numerous committees organizing silent auctions, spaghetti dinners, trips to Italy, and other events. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, John "Johnny the Barber" Sharra; her daughter Barbara; sons Joseph (Rebecca) and John (May); her 4 grandchildren; Danielle, Carina, Jade and Johnny; also numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Her many lifelong friends will miss her Italian Christmas cookies. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Anita Sharra 11:00am TODAY - Monday, June 7, 2021, at St. Michaels Church 10 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ (parking in rear of church from Georgia Avenue). Relatives and friends may call at the Church TODAY, MONDAY FROM 10:00am. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery, Route 40 in Mays Landing, following Mass. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC. (gormleyfuneralhome.com).
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Calling hours
8:00a.m. - 9:00a.m.
St. Michaels Church
10 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Jun
7
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Michaels Church
10 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To John and the entire Sharra Family, we are so very sorry for your loss. Cousin Anita was "the best of the best"! There wasn´t anything she wouldn´t do for her family and friends. I know there´s going to be a lot of laughter up there with everyone that preceded her . She is our angel up in heaven and I will always smile remembering her. Rest in peace Annie. Love cousin Debbie Puopolo and family
Deborah Puopolo
Family
June 7, 2021
May she rest peace in the eternal love and presence of her Creator and Lord . May His perpetual light shine upon her. Our deepest sympathy. Condolence, John Sr. and family.
Rene & Mary Ann
June 7, 2021
Rachael Marie
June 5, 2021
To the Sharra family we offer our deepest sympathies. Annie was the best. She always thought of others. I remember her always helping in the church and playing piano. God bless her. She will be missed.
Tami and Kris
June 4, 2021
Deepest sympathy for your loss a very sweet beautiful soul may she RIP
Mary and Paul Maccagnano
Friend
June 4, 2021
My condolences to cousin Johnny and family. She will be missed. May cousin Anita rest In peace.
Susan Fabietti Rosener
Family
June 4, 2021
To the SHARRA family , I'm so very sorry for your loss. God bless and keep the faith !
Dennis RULEY
June 4, 2021
