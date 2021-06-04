SHARRA, ANITA M., - 88, of Ventnor City, passed away peacefully Friday, May 28, 2021 following a lengthy illness. Anita was born in Brooklyn, NY May 22, 1933, she relocated with her parents and three siblings to Vineland, NJ at the age of nine. Shortly after, the family moved again to Delaware Avenue in Atlantic City. Anita graduated from Holy Spirit High School and along with her mother opened the Delaware Sub Shop, a popular Atlantic City stop-off place for decades. The Delaware Sub Shop was taken over by Anita's sister, Millie, and her husband John Nardo. Anita met John Sharra in 1951 and the two were married on September 12, 1953 in St. Michaels Catholic Church in Ducktown. Throughout her adult life Anita devoted much of her spare time to activities supporting St. Michaels Church. She was an active member of the Mary Help of Christians Society for 53 years. She also served the area through the St. Vincent dePaul charity organization, and sang in the church choir. She sat on numerous committees organizing silent auctions, spaghetti dinners, trips to Italy, and other events. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, John "Johnny the Barber" Sharra; her daughter Barbara; sons Joseph (Rebecca) and John (May); her 4 grandchildren; Danielle, Carina, Jade and Johnny; also numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Her many lifelong friends will miss her Italian Christmas cookies. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Anita Sharra 11:00am TODAY - Monday, June 7, 2021, at St. Michaels Church 10 North Mississippi Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ (parking in rear of church from Georgia Avenue). Relatives and friends may call at the Church TODAY, MONDAY FROM 10:00am. The Rite of Committal will be offered at Holy Cross Cemetery, Route 40 in Mays Landing, following Mass. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC. (gormleyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2021.