To John and the entire Sharra Family, we are so very sorry for your loss. Cousin Anita was "the best of the best"! There wasn´t anything she wouldn´t do for her family and friends. I know there´s going to be a lot of laughter up there with everyone that preceded her . She is our angel up in heaven and I will always smile remembering her. Rest in peace Annie. Love cousin Debbie Puopolo and family

Deborah Puopolo Family June 7, 2021