Keeler, Ann Austin, - 86, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Born to George and Harriett Austin in 1935, Ann graduated from Atlantic City High School and Atlantic Community College and worked as a registered nurse for many years. She was married to John P. (Jack) Keeler, Sr., for 35 years until his death in 1990. Ann was immensely kind, creative, and nurturing. She will live on in the hearts of the many people whose lives she touched as a nurse, a volunteer, a neighbor, a friend, and a gardener who brought beauty to all who passed by her home. She is survived by her children and their spouses, John P., Jr., and Emery Keeler; Elizabeth and Glenn Robinson; and Andrew and Maureen Keeler; and by her grandchildren, John P. Keeler III, Thomas Keeler, Julia Robinson, Emily Robinson, Abigail Robinson, Amber Keeler, and Evan Keeler. Services will be private. Those wishing to memorialize Ann can donate to the Humane Society of Ocean City, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 20, 2022.