Ann Austin Keeler
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Atlantic City High School
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Keeler, Ann Austin, - 86, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. Born to George and Harriett Austin in 1935, Ann graduated from Atlantic City High School and Atlantic Community College and worked as a registered nurse for many years. She was married to John P. (Jack) Keeler, Sr., for 35 years until his death in 1990. Ann was immensely kind, creative, and nurturing. She will live on in the hearts of the many people whose lives she touched as a nurse, a volunteer, a neighbor, a friend, and a gardener who brought beauty to all who passed by her home. She is survived by her children and their spouses, John P., Jr., and Emery Keeler; Elizabeth and Glenn Robinson; and Andrew and Maureen Keeler; and by her grandchildren, John P. Keeler III, Thomas Keeler, Julia Robinson, Emily Robinson, Abigail Robinson, Amber Keeler, and Evan Keeler. Services will be private. Those wishing to memorialize Ann can donate to the Humane Society of Ocean City, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 20, 2022.
Condolences to the family
Linda Barbour
Work
March 21, 2022
Carmine and I offer our condolences to Ann's family. She was a wonderful friend and neighbor. I missed her when she moved away, and she will always hold a special place in my heart. Our prayers and good thoughts are with Ann's family. Love and Peace from myself and our Red Hat Sisters.
Gloria Jean Cicchino
Friend
March 18, 2022
