Lieberman, Ann, - of Margate, was a wonderful and well loved person. As we remember her, we think of how much she loved her family. When she celebrated her seventieth wedding anniversary with friends and relatives, she recalled how when she met her husband, he had come from the West Bronx and she from the East Bronx but almost immediately they became an inseparable team and they celebrated all their happy years with a sprit of "togetherness." Together they raised three remarkable children, all now happily married to wonderful mates. And into their lives came eight equally wonderful grandchildren, now scattered throughout the country. And there is also the gift of three great-grandchildren and Ann loved playing finger games with each of them. Ann was a ping pong enthusiast and she encouraged all the grandchildren to compete into a game with her, where she scored big. As part of the Margate community, she was a member of the Beth El Synagogue, where she always attended worship services to remember her deceased relatives and to pray for those less fortunate calling out for goodness to come to all throughout the world. She was a participant in the AVODA organization raising scholarship funds to further the education of boys and girls in the area. She was an active member of ART GOES TO SCHOOL, studying the paintings of world artists and bringing this knowledge to children in the classrooms. For many years she was an Early Childhood teacher, working in the Bronx and later on in the Margate area. In New York, she also served as mentor assisting new and inexperienced Kindergarten teachers and she herself loved working with young children as well, especially teaching poetry. Even after many years she is still remembered by young and old and pointed to as the "poetry lady." This brings a smile to her face and the smile radiates to all near and far and with that smile comes a recollection of the words that our sages gave to us, "May her memory be for a blessing." Graveside services will be held Monday, April 18th, 12 noon at the Rodef Sholom Cemetery in Egg Harbor Twp. A live stream will be available for those who cannot attend and condolences may be offered at www.JSGFunerals.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in her memory may be made to JFS of Atlantic and Cape May Counties, AtlantiCare Hospice, or the charity of the donor's choice
. Services in the care of J.S. Goldstein Funeral Home & Monuments, Mays Landing.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 17, 2022.