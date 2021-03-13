Lorence, Ann, - 73, of Vineland, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning March 9, 2021 in Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. Born in Zanesville, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Harry and Beatrice Ryman Johnson and the wife of Richard Lorence Sr. Ann was a graduate of Woodstown High School and was a housewife. She was at her best when decorating her home with novelties, glasswares and things for the holidays. She loved and took great pride in picking out the right gift for family and friends. She also was extremely active in the purchasing and selling of goods at local flea markets, and she loved trips to the casino. She was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing with her husband, son, and grandson. She loved time spent with her family and looked forward to the many summer vacations with them. She was a loving wife, caring mother, and a wonderful friend to so many in her life. She is survived by her husband of 57 years Richard Lorence Sr., her son Richard Lorence Jr. of Vineland and daughter Karen Lorence of Conshohocken, PA, two brothers Rodney Johnson and his wife Ellen of Washington, DC, and Sidney Johnson and wife Paula of Miami, Florida, four grandchildren, four nieces and one nephew. Besides her mother Beatrice, she was predeceased by a brother Michael Johnson. A visitation will be held on Tuesday evening March 16 for family and friends from the Pancoast Funeral Home 676 South Main Road, Vineland from 7:00 till 8:30 pm. Private graveside funeral services for family only will be held in Leesburg Cemetery, Leesburg on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the National Humane Society 40 East Main Street #364 Newark, DE 19711. To email condolences and or tributes to the family, please visit www.hoffman funeralhomes.net
or www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 13, 2021.