Ann Marie Munro
FUNERAL HOME
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
2706 Atlantic Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ
MUNRO, ANN MARIE, - 81, of Atlantic City, beloved wife of the late Wallace Munro, passed away peacefully at home on December 4, 2020. Born and raised in Bayonne, NJ, Ann Marie resided in Carteret, NJ and Atlantic City. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, and will be missed by all. She enjoyed walks on the boardwalk and playing the slots at her favorite casinos. Ann Marie is survived by her sons; Brian and Glen and sister-in-law Sandra, daughter Beth and son-in-law Matt; and two cherished grandchildren Mackenzie and Samantha. Due to the pandemic concerns, services will be delayed. Her family will notify loved ones and friends of future plans for services. Condolences may be extended to the family at [email protected]
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Gormley Funeral Home LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our sympathies to you and your family during this time.
Mike McKenna and Family
December 9, 2020
