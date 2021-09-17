Shenkman, Ann Paula, - age 67, of Galloway, passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2021. Ann was the loving daughter of the late Paul E. Dobison and Wanda Dobison (nee Rosa). Devoted sister of the of Paul E. Dobison, III and the late Lee Daniel Dobison; much loved aunt of Paul Kyle Dobison and Wesley Hull. Ann was the beloved wife of Fredric (Ric) Shenkman. Funeral services and interment are private. Donations can be made to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401. A Memorial Service will be held a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel www.rothgoldsteins.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 17, 2021.