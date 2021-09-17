Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ann Paula Shenkman
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel
116 Pacific Avenue
Atlantic City, NJ
Shenkman, Ann Paula, - age 67, of Galloway, passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2021. Ann was the loving daughter of the late Paul E. Dobison and Wanda Dobison (nee Rosa). Devoted sister of the of Paul E. Dobison, III and the late Lee Daniel Dobison; much loved aunt of Paul Kyle Dobison and Wesley Hull. Ann was the beloved wife of Fredric (Ric) Shenkman. Funeral services and interment are private. Donations can be made to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, N.J. 08401. A Memorial Service will be held a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel www.rothgoldsteins.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Ric, We are shocked and saddened by the passing of Ann. You were there for each other and we are sorry for your loss. You are in our hearts. Love you Joy and Max
Joy and Max Reif
Family
September 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results