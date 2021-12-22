Bliss, Anna Mae, - of Delray Beach, (nee Payne) passed away peacefully on December 21, 2021 surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Roanoke, VA, Anna met the love of her life in Alexandria, VA and raised her family in Springfield, VA before moving to Ventnor City, NJ. Anna loved her family and spending time in the kitchen, including owning the Margate Subshop and the Cook Nook in Ventnor, NJ. After retiring they moved to Delray Beach, FL. She was the loving wife of Arthur Bliss, mother of Rubye (Chuck) Eberson, Ellen (Marc) Jacobs and Jerry (Karen) Bliss. Mommom to Ashley, Zachary (Brittany), Rochele (Gregory), Joshua, Maxwell, Benjamin and Rachel. Great grandmother of Gabriel, Aubrey, Blake, Cole, Lauren and Morgan. Relatives and friends are invited Thurs., Dec. 23rd to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Int. King David Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory can be made to Hadassah, www.hadassah.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 22, 2021.