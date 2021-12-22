Menu
Anna Mae Bliss
Bliss, Anna Mae, - of Delray Beach, (nee Payne) passed away peacefully on December 21, 2021 surrounded by her family. Born and raised in Roanoke, VA, Anna met the love of her life in Alexandria, VA and raised her family in Springfield, VA before moving to Ventnor City, NJ. Anna loved her family and spending time in the kitchen, including owning the Margate Subshop and the Cook Nook in Ventnor, NJ. After retiring they moved to Delray Beach, FL. She was the loving wife of Arthur Bliss, mother of Rubye (Chuck) Eberson, Ellen (Marc) Jacobs and Jerry (Karen) Bliss. Mommom to Ashley, Zachary (Brittany), Rochele (Gregory), Joshua, Maxwell, Benjamin and Rachel. Great grandmother of Gabriel, Aubrey, Blake, Cole, Lauren and Morgan. Relatives and friends are invited Thurs., Dec. 23rd to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., 2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ where funeral services will begin promptly at 11:00 am. Int. King David Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory can be made to Hadassah, www.hadassah.org.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc. - Cherry Hill
2001 Berlin Road, Cherry Hill, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ellen and family, my deepest condolences for the loss of your mother. I love your mom and the many fun memories at cook nook and martindale ave. Your mom was very good to me when I moved on top of the cook nook, I'm still here. I know she is happy now in the kingdom of the Lord, she was a good woman and lot's of fun. Peace & Love... Jamie
Jamie Walsh
Friend
January 3, 2022
My Condolences from my Mother and I.Ann was a great Lady.
Sam Lewin
December 23, 2021
To my dear friend Ellen, you always shared your family and their adventures with me. I smile as I remember your Mom detailing her drives from Florida with your Dad. She was very proud, as she should be, of how they were able to get to NJ each year. What a ball of energy and fun! You are all in my heart.
Terri Loncar
Friend
December 22, 2021
Rubye and family, from the bottom of my heart, my deepest sympathy. I remember Anna so fondly as a co-worker and a person so full of energy and humor, you couldn't help but love her. May her memory always be a blessing.
Nikki Karres Vilardo
Work
December 22, 2021
to Arthur & families, so sorry to see of Ann passing. I really loved that gal. She was one of a kind. I lost my Bob last year and now I am right below Disney where my Laurie lives...Its called West View Ridge,. God Bless ,.
Ellen F Bloom
Friend
December 22, 2021
