Carrelli, Anna Mae (nee Macri), - 85, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully Sunday, March 14th, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Anna Mae was born in Hammonton and was a life-long resident. She was employed at Radio Corporation of America (RCA) in Camden, NJ. Anna Mae then became a devoted mother of five children and eight grandchildren. Anna Mae loved playing cards and spending time with her family and friends. She is predeceased by her parents Anthony J. and Millie Macri (nee Ranere), brother Joseph Macri (Virginia), and sister Jane Cooper (Allan). She is survived by her sons Frank, Tony (Paula), and Michael Carrelli, and her daughters Sharon Kalani (Christopher) and Sherri Lynn Carrelli. Loving grandmother of Stephanie Reuter (Jason), KC, Mickey, Jake, and Angelica Carrelli and Kristin, Alison, and Cameron Kalani. Anna Mae served her family, church, and community with love and dedication and will be missed by all who knew her. Services and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Saint Mary of Mount Carmel, 226 French St., Hammonton, NJ 08037. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
. Arrangement entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 18, 2021.