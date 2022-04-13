Cramer, Anna L., - 88, of Dover, NC Anna L, Cramer 88, long-time resident of Egg Harbor City and Galloway Township, passed away on January 26, 2022, in Dover, NC. Anna was born and raised in New Jersey and attended high school in Egg Harbor City. A tireless worker and gifted seamstress, quilter, and upholsterer, Anna worked for many years at Egg Harbor Boat Company and later at Resorts International Hotel and Casino, where she was a proud member of Carpenter's Local 623. She attended the Moravian Church in Egg Harbor City for more than 50 years. She was pre-deceased by her husband John W (Jack) Cramer. Her first marriage to Edward W. Adams ended in divorce. She is survived by her loving children, Debra (and Bill) Gastmeyer of Kinston, NC; Edward (and Lynn) Adams Jr. of Galloway; and Kelly (and Steve) Adams-Smith of Brussels, Belgium. Anna leaves five grandchildren: Andy (Audrey) Gastmeyer and Jessica (TJ) Barringer of Raleigh, NC; Amanda Adams of Galloway; and Sophie and Ben Adams-Smith of Brussels, Belgium. Anna also had four great-grandchildren: Jacob and Sam Gastmeyer; Jones and Hayns Barringer, all of Raleigh. A memorial service will be held on April 16th at 11 am at the Egg Harbor City Moravian Church, in Egg Harbor City, NJ. We hope those who knew and loved Anna can gather then to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Egg Harbor City Moravian Church at 245 Boston Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ, 08215. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 13, 2022.