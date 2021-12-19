DeMarco, Anna T. (nee LaGuardia), - 88, of Nesco, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 17, 2021 with her loving children by her side. Anna was born in Philadelphia, PA and lived in the Hammonton area her entire life. She was a 1952 graduate of St. Joseph High School and 1953 graduate of St. Joseph school of nursing. Anna along with her husband John were the owners of SunValley Farms and Farmer John's Food Market along with her son. Anna was known by all for her helping and caring ways. She will always be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was predeceased by her parents Bernard and Mary LaGuardia, her husband John A. DeMarco Sr., and her brother Nicholas LaGuardia Sr. Surviving are her children, Brenda Brandley (Mike) of Hammonton, John DeMarco Jr (Maureen) of Nesco, Carol Panichelle and Annette Teodoro (Mike) all of Sewell. Loving grandmother of Christina, Jennifer, Lauren, Danielle, Ryan, Eric, Michelle, Megan, Emily, John III and Riley and great-grandmother of Joseph, Brody, Gianna, and Joseph Patrick, and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Tuesday December 21,2021, 6:00pm- 9:00pm at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday December 22, 2021, 10am at St. Mary of Mt Carmel Parish St. Anthony of Padua Church 285 Rt. 206 Hammonton, NJ. There will be no viewing in the morning. Masks are optional. Donations may be made in Anna's memory to St. John Of God School 1145 Delsea Dr, Westville, NJ 08093. Please visit marinellafuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 19, 2021.