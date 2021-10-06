Hart, Anna Mae, - 84, of Atlantic City, affectionately known as "Nana' ~ was born to Anna Mae Spence (DeShields) and Alfred Spence, Sr. in Pleasantville, New Jersey on June 17th, 1937. She was the First Baby ever delivered by the First Black Doctor in Pleasantville; Doctor Collins. He and his Wife chose to make Anna Mae their Goddaughter and she visited and traveled with them as family. Anna Mae was a student of the Pleasantville and Atlantic City School systems. She was a faithful member of Saint Paul A.M.E. Church in Pleasantville, NJ where she became a member of the Cradle Roll and Sunday School on September 19th, 1938. She sang in the Rev. Curtis Francis Mass Choir and was a member of the Senior Club, and the Lay Organization. Anna Mae was employed at the Mercer Memorial House and Indiana Avenue School. She was also a member of the Shore Park Tenant Organization and the EFC OutReach of Atlantic City. Anna Mae was generous and always found ways to give to others. She was amazed by airplanes and enjoyed the local air shows. She was an avid shopper and enjoyed dining in Lancaster, PA. with her family. Her favorite scripture was Psalms 27:14, "wait on the Lord: Be of good courage, and he shall strengthen thine heart, wait I say, on the Lord." Anna Mae departed this world to take her eternal rest on September 27th, 2021. She was predeceased by: her loving Parents, Anna Mae Spence DeShields and Alfred Spence, Sr.; her oldest Daughter, Carol Butcher; her three Brothers, Archie Spence, William Spence, and Steven Spence (Carolyn); as well as her former Spouse, Harold (Sonny) Hart, Sr. Anna Mae leaves to cherish her memory: her three loving Daughters, Catherine Barnette, Arlene Hart, and Bernette Robbins (Kevin). She also had motherly affection for Donna Howard and Brian Haywood. She will also be remembered by her remaining Brother, Alfred Spence, Jr. (Rita), and her one and only Sister, Margaret Coleman. Anna Mae Hart likewise leaves to cherish her memory 17 GrandChildren, James Butcher, Jr., Michelle Butcher, Darnell Butcher (Genice), Angela Butcher, Robin Butcher, Aja Lott, Stacey Howard (Ernest), Dekeia James, Shakera Everette (Tristan), Artavia Norris, Rashawn Blount, Keionna Fazio (Bobby), Adam Robbins (Kathryn); 22 Great-GrandChildren; 35 Great-Great-GrandChildren; as well as a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Son-in-law, James Butcher, Sr.; Sister-in-law, Barbara Spence; her Best Friend, Barbara Tucker, as well as her church family. She was a remarkable person and will be deeply missed. Funeral Services of Love & Faith will be held on Saturday ~ October 9th, 2021 at 11:00am, at St. Paul AME Church located at 1203 Harrison Avenue Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Viewing from 10:00am to 11:00am. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131 ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 6, 2021.