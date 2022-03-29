Menu
Anna C. Kain
FUNERAL HOME
Guckin Funeral Home Inc
1419 E. Hunting Park Avenue
Philadelphia, PA
Kain, Anna C., nee Tait, - 87, of Wildwood and Philadelphia, passed away on March 26, 2022. Wife of the late Edward J., mother of Kathleen, Edward M. (Jennie) and Colleen Caldwell (Jim), mother-in-law of the late Frederick Caldwell III, grandmother of Frederick (Stephanie) Caldwell IV, Edward B. Kain and Sean Kain, great-grandmother of Emrie Caldwell, sister of Margaret Shorten. Relatives, friends and 2nd Order of Franciscans are invited to her funeral on Friday, Maternity B.V.M. Church, 9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Phila. 19115. Her visitation begins at 9 AM followed by a funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment follows at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery in Langhorne. Services provided by Guckin Funeral Home Inc, 1419 E. Hunting Park Avenue, Phila., PA 19124.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 29, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Maternity B.V.M. Church
9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA
Apr
1
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Maternity B.V.M. Church
9220 Old Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, PA
Guckin Funeral Home Inc
