Scott, Anna M., - 94, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Heritage Assisted Living in Hammonton. Born in Wyoming, MI, and formerly of Wayne, NJ. Anna has resided in the Hammonton area since 2005. She worked as a legal secretary in Patterson, NJ, and last worked as a retail Clerk at Bradlees Dept. Store in Wayne, NJ. Anna enjoyed knitting, sewing, reading, taking walks, playing scrabble, and watching old movies. In her youth, she enjoyed ice skating and trips to NY city. She attended Bible study and was a member of the Hammonton Methodist Church. Predeceased by her daughter Barbara Ann and a granddaughter, she is survived by her 3 daughters Nancy Von Behren, Deborah L. Scott, Beverly J. Faner. 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service Monday, September 28, 2020, at 10 AM at the Landolfi Funeral Home 237 Bellevue Ave. Hammonton. Viewing 9-10 AM Monday prior to the service. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Condolences: www.landolfihammonton.com