Menu
Search
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anna M. Scott
Scott, Anna M., - 94, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Heritage Assisted Living in Hammonton. Born in Wyoming, MI, and formerly of Wayne, NJ. Anna has resided in the Hammonton area since 2005. She worked as a legal secretary in Patterson, NJ, and last worked as a retail Clerk at Bradlees Dept. Store in Wayne, NJ. Anna enjoyed knitting, sewing, reading, taking walks, playing scrabble, and watching old movies. In her youth, she enjoyed ice skating and trips to NY city. She attended Bible study and was a member of the Hammonton Methodist Church. Predeceased by her daughter Barbara Ann and a granddaughter, she is survived by her 3 daughters Nancy Von Behren, Deborah L. Scott, Beverly J. Faner. 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service Monday, September 28, 2020, at 10 AM at the Landolfi Funeral Home 237 Bellevue Ave. Hammonton. Viewing 9-10 AM Monday prior to the service. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Condolences: www.landolfihammonton.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Viewing
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Landolfi Funeral Home Of Hammonton Llc
237 Bellevue Ave, Hammonton, NJ 08037
Sep
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Landolfi Funeral Home Of Hammonton Llc
237 Bellevue Ave, Hammonton, NJ 08037
Funeral services provided by:
Landolfi Funeral Home Of Hammonton Llc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.