McIntyre, Anna M. (Margetich), - 62, of Mays Landing, Ann known to many as AnnieMack & Auntie. Born May 19th, 1959 in Atlantic City, NJ to Rose & Nicholas Margetich. Ann grew up in Atlantic City but spent most of her adult life in Egg Harbor Township with her husband. Ann was recently diagnosed with cancer where she quickly succumbed to that illness. May she reunite with her friends and family that predeceased her. Her husband John (Mack); mother Rose; father Nick and sister Vicki. She will be greatly missed by her sister Adella and her husband Joe; niece Kayla; nephew Frank, great-nephew Frankie and countless people who were blessed to know her. She worked as a Postal Carrier in Atlantic City; retired in 2018 & was enjoying life. She loved to travel and be outdoors. If you couldn't find Ann at her favorite slot or having a drink with a friend, she was with family watching a scary movie. Ann was kind and generous, always there to lend an ear and be there when you needed her. Her laid back demeanor with her outgoing personality led Ann to make friends everywhere she went. Words cannot express the void her passing has left in many people's hearts. Graveside services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing on Saturday, January 15th, at 11AM. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 12, 2022.