Anna M. McIntyre
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
McIntyre, Anna M. (Margetich), - 62, of Mays Landing, Ann known to many as AnnieMack & Auntie. Born May 19th, 1959 in Atlantic City, NJ to Rose & Nicholas Margetich. Ann grew up in Atlantic City but spent most of her adult life in Egg Harbor Township with her husband. Ann was recently diagnosed with cancer where she quickly succumbed to that illness. May she reunite with her friends and family that predeceased her. Her husband John (Mack); mother Rose; father Nick and sister Vicki. She will be greatly missed by her sister Adella and her husband Joe; niece Kayla; nephew Frank, great-nephew Frankie and countless people who were blessed to know her. She worked as a Postal Carrier in Atlantic City; retired in 2018 & was enjoying life. She loved to travel and be outdoors. If you couldn't find Ann at her favorite slot or having a drink with a friend, she was with family watching a scary movie. Ann was kind and generous, always there to lend an ear and be there when you needed her. Her laid back demeanor with her outgoing personality led Ann to make friends everywhere she went. Words cannot express the void her passing has left in many people's hearts. Graveside services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing on Saturday, January 15th, at 11AM. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Interment
11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery (Mays Landing)
Address Not Available, Mays Landing, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I offer prayers and sympathy to the family of Anna. She simply was a beautiful person. She was a classmate of mine and even in school she had her wittiness about her but was so very kind. Rest in Paradise
Joyce Norris-Coleman
School
January 15, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John E Paxton
Work
January 13, 2022
I'm so saddened by the passing of Ann. She was a fun-loving, kind person. She always had a smile on her face. Rest in peace Ann and may you be in the loving arms of our heavenly Father.
Susan Sparano
January 12, 2022
My CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY. LOVED WORKING WITH HER R.I.P
Diana Ward
Work
January 12, 2022
