Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anna Perkins
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Perkins, Anna (Bolton), - 80, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on Thursday, March 17th. Anna was born in Cardiff, N.J. She was predeceased by her parents William and Mary (Parker) Bolton, her husband Harold Perkins, and brothers William and James Bolton. Surviving children are John (Joanne) Perkins of Virginia, Robert (Karen) and Christopher Andstedt of Tennessee and six grandchildren. Anna also leaves behind nine siblings: Doris Hull (Gilbert), Robert Bolton (Sandra), Mary Husky, Thomas Bolton, Barbara Kirschmann with whom she resided, Sharon Barthelemy (James), Charlene Stout (Douglas), Linda Malley (James) and David Bolton (Gail). A memorial will be held at Adams-Perfect in Northfield on Tuesday, March 22nd at 10 A.M. followed by service at 11 A.M. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Anna's grandchildren were the pride of her life. She also loved spending time with her family and playing Bingo. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Service
11:00a.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Home Pastor Carol Hutchison
1650 New Road, NORTHFIELD, NJ
Mar
22
Interment
12:00p.m.
Zion Cemetery
652 Zion Road, EGG HARBOR, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Deepest sympathy
Tom and Diane Hagaman
Family
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results