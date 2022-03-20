Perkins, Anna (Bolton), - 80, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on Thursday, March 17th. Anna was born in Cardiff, N.J. She was predeceased by her parents William and Mary (Parker) Bolton, her husband Harold Perkins, and brothers William and James Bolton. Surviving children are John (Joanne) Perkins of Virginia, Robert (Karen) and Christopher Andstedt of Tennessee and six grandchildren. Anna also leaves behind nine siblings: Doris Hull (Gilbert), Robert Bolton (Sandra), Mary Husky, Thomas Bolton, Barbara Kirschmann with whom she resided, Sharon Barthelemy (James), Charlene Stout (Douglas), Linda Malley (James) and David Bolton (Gail). A memorial will be held at Adams-Perfect in Northfield on Tuesday, March 22nd at 10 A.M. followed by service at 11 A.M. Interment will follow at Zion Cemetery Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Anna's grandchildren were the pride of her life. She also loved spending time with her family and playing Bingo. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 20, 2022.