Perri, Anna A. (Mueller), - of Egg Harbor City, passed away at her home on December 5, 2020. Anna was born on February 28, 1940. She grew up in the Egg Harbor City area and was a graduate of Egg Harbor City High School, Class of 1958. She is predeceased by her parents, Tim and Aurora Mueller. Anna is survived by her sister, Vickie (Larry) Montgomery; a nephew and two nieces; and two grandsons. Anna was employed as a school bus driver for seven years. She worked at the Atlantic County Transitional School for 22 years. A graveside burial will be held on Monday, December 14th at 11:00 AM at the Egg Harbor City cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Moravian Church, Food Pantry, 245 Boston Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 9, 2020.