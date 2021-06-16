Menu
Hon. Anna C. Verna
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA
Verna, Hon. Anna C., - 90, of Philadelphia, PA and Margate City, NJ, a long-time summer resident of Margate, NJ, broke the glass ceiling in Philadelphia politics in 1999 when she became the first woman in Philadelphia's then 300-year history to achieve the City Council Presidency. Verna retired from City Council in 2011, after 60 years of service to the city. The first-born child of William A. Cibotti and Pauline Fusco, Anna Cibotti was born and raised in South Philadelphia. Verna knew how to make things happen and is perhaps best remembered for her focus on serving the needs of her constituents. In the few commencement speeches she agreed to make, she said, "I've had dinner with the Queen of England, and I've met Presidents – none of them are as important to me as the people I represent." Anne, as she was known to friends and family, loved to spend summers in Margate with her family; in later years, she especially enjoyed the summers with her beloved brother Sonny (Angelo), her nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Her greatest joy was cooking crabs and macaroni for the family with the kids playing on the deck. Whoever truly knew Anne knew her family meant the world to her, and they will never forget the great times they had as a family. Predeceased by her parents and her husband of 55 years, Severino Verna, Jr., she is survived by her brother Angelo Cibotti, her niece, Paula Cibotti, nephews John Cibotti, Vincent Cibotti, and William Cibotti, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING FRIDAY, JUNE 18, 2021, 9:45 A.M. until 12 Noon at The Church of St. Richard's, 3010 S. 18th St., Phila., PA 19145, followed by her Funeral Mass at 12:30 P.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her name to St. Richard's Church, 3010 S. 18th St., Phila., PA 19145. To offer the family Expressions of Sympathy, please visit www.montiragofuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Monti-Rago Funeral Home, Inc., Phila., PA.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Viewing
9:45a.m. - 12:00p.m.
The Church of St. Richard's
3010 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA
Jun
18
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
The Church of St. Richard's
3010 S. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Sponsored by Monti-Rago Funeral Home.
I didn´t really know her, I do know her niece and after reading how wonderful she was, I can see all that in Paula Ciboti who adored her and loved her with all her heart!!! No question we will see you with Jesus one day!!!!
Jimmy Tozzi
Friend
March 23, 2022
She was a kind and caring person May she enjoy eternal rewards in heaven
DianeDe Angelo
Acquaintance
June 18, 2021
To the Verna family so sorry to hear of the passing of Anna she was a wonderful lady and a dear friend of my family she will be sadly missed and will always be in our thoughts and prayers the Cole family
Bobby Cole
Friend
June 18, 2021
Anna Verna was a wonderful woman to work with. While she may not always agreed with her she took time to listen to your side of the discussion We worked well together.
Mariam B. Tasco
Work
June 17, 2021
Mrs Verna was simply the best constituent councilperson in all of city council. She was loyal to her community and to her proud heritage. Many years I had the pleasure of working in city government and I came into contact with her quite often. She never lost her class and grace no matter what was thrown at her. Philadelphia was lucky to have her in government for many years. I am lucky to have the pleasure of calling her a friend who had my utmost respect
Bill Carapucci
Friend
June 16, 2021
My husband and I were saddened to read that Anna passed away, She was a remarkable woman. Working tirelessly to help others. Many years ago, we went with members of the John Bartram Association to try to get money back to Bartrams so they could build a Library. Since Anna knew my husband and his efforts back in the 1990's to fight the many polluters in our community, she was happy to help Bartrams. May the Angels embrace you Anna, and may God grant your family peace. You were truly a sweet woman and will be remembered.

Dottie & Al Caporali
Dottie & Al Caporali
June 16, 2021
My sympathy to the family I meant her once she had grace she carried herself in a way to let folks know she will get things done RIP Anna VERNA and remember although she's at rest God loved her Best Ms Barbara Mack Philadelphia
Barbara mack
June 16, 2021
