Verna, Hon. Anna C., - 90, of Philadelphia, PA and Margate City, NJ, a long-time summer resident of Margate, NJ, broke the glass ceiling in Philadelphia politics in 1999 when she became the first woman in Philadelphia's then 300-year history to achieve the City Council Presidency. Verna retired from City Council in 2011, after 60 years of service to the city. The first-born child of William A. Cibotti and Pauline Fusco, Anna Cibotti was born and raised in South Philadelphia. Verna knew how to make things happen and is perhaps best remembered for her focus on serving the needs of her constituents. In the few commencement speeches she agreed to make, she said, "I've had dinner with the Queen of England, and I've met Presidents – none of them are as important to me as the people I represent." Anne, as she was known to friends and family, loved to spend summers in Margate with her family; in later years, she especially enjoyed the summers with her beloved brother Sonny (Angelo), her nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Her greatest joy was cooking crabs and macaroni for the family with the kids playing on the deck. Whoever truly knew Anne knew her family meant the world to her, and they will never forget the great times they had as a family. Predeceased by her parents and her husband of 55 years, Severino Verna, Jr., she is survived by her brother Angelo Cibotti, her niece, Paula Cibotti, nephews John Cibotti, Vincent Cibotti, and William Cibotti, many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING FRIDAY, JUNE 18, 2021, 9:45 A.M. until 12 Noon at The Church of St. Richard's, 3010 S. 18th St., Phila., PA 19145, followed by her Funeral Mass at 12:30 P.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her name to St. Richard's Church, 3010 S. 18th St., Phila., PA 19145. To offer the family Expressions of Sympathy, please visit www.montiragofuneralhome.com
. Arrangements by Monti-Rago Funeral Home, Inc., Phila., PA.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2021.