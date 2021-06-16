My husband and I were saddened to read that Anna passed away, She was a remarkable woman. Working tirelessly to help others. Many years ago, we went with members of the John Bartram Association to try to get money back to Bartrams so they could build a Library. Since Anna knew my husband and his efforts back in the 1990's to fight the many polluters in our community, she was happy to help Bartrams. May the Angels embrace you Anna, and may God grant your family peace. You were truly a sweet woman and will be remembered.



Dottie & Al Caporali

Dottie & Al Caporali June 16, 2021