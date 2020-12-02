Warker, Anna, - 94, of Galloway, NJ passed away on November 30, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was born on August 20, 1926, in Philadelphia, PA. She moved to Egg Harbor City as a young child and attended St. Nicholas School and graduated from Egg Harbor City High. Anna worked for Pembroke Clothing, Lisa Manufacturing, and retired from Whitehall Labs in Hammonton. She was a charter member of the South Egg Harbor Fire Company's Ladies Auxiliary. She also enjoyed working for the Galloway Township Election Board on many elections. She was preceded in death by her parents, Julia and Edward Langel; her husband, Henry (Sonny); brothers, Joseph and John Langel; and her sister, Marie Schroeder. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Warren (Bill); her sons, Henry "Butch" (Rosie), Michael (Susan), and David; her sister, Julia Hunt; her grandchildren, Becky Martine (Chris), Stephen Warker (Elena), Kristin DeAngelis (Garth), Kimberlee Bradley (James), Kelsey Warren (Nick), Michael Warker Jr. (Danielle), Travis Warker (Jamie), Tyler Warker, Brittany Warker; her 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She will be forever loved and missed by her family and many friends. Services will be private with interment in the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery next to her husband of 61 years. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send a donation to CCHS Foundation, PO Box 230087, Encintas, CA 92023, or Samaritan Hospice at Samaritan Gift Processing Center, PO Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176-1425.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.