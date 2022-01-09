I only knew Anna Marie for a New York Minute via Facebook. We shared quotes and I viewed all her beautiful pictures. Albeit a New York Minute, she was beautiful on the inside and outside as far as my impression went and goes. There are no words to express my sincerest sympathy to all those who knew her well and loved her. To me she seemed like an effervescent light with nothing but goodness in her heart. With deepest sympathy and prayers Valerie Brown

Valerie Brown Friend January 11, 2022