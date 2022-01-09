Menu
AnnaMarie Antonia DeLuccia
Absegami High School
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
DeLuccia, AnnaMarie Antonia, - 42, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 1st, 2022. She was born on July 27, 1979 to Antonio and Joanna DeLuccia. She was raised in Galloway and graduated from Absegami High School in 1997. After high school, AnnaMarie worked in various casinos managing the spas and several retail stores as a manager. While working at Caesar's, AnnaMarie met and married Jackie A. Trower. From this union she had three sons, who she loved "to the moon and back" - as she would say; Nicolas, Matthew and James. How do you sum up a short life that touched so many? AnnaMarie was quick to love everyone that entered her life. She was a fierce and loyal friend who would always have your back. She was a staunch supporter of the Galloway Republican party and would be the first to lend a hand wherever it was needed. She loved animals of all kinds - especially her dogs Jagger & Echo and her 3 pigs; Mason, Moonshine & Fireball. AnnaMarie never met a camera she didn't like. She would be the first to take a picture with you and she would laugh when you teased her about it. And we can't forget her Jeep that she loved as a fourth child - she probably would have parked it in the living room if she could. AnnaMarie is survived by her parents, Antonio and Joanna DeLuccia; her sister, Roseann and brother (in law) Jeffrey Kronk; her sons, Nicolas, Matthew and James Trower; her ex-husband, Jackie Trower; her step-children, Jacqueline, Noel and Geovanny Trower; her nephews who she adored, Anthony and Vincent Kronk; her love and significant other, Rich Clute - and of course a 4th pig, Snickerdoodle; as well as, friends and family that are too numerous to count - AnnaMarie loved you all. Respects can be paid from 10-11am on Saturday, January 15th at Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway on Great Creek Rd, with a small memorial service immediately following at 11am. Please wear a mask and follow covid protocols. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to her sons via Bank of America Zelle pay at [email protected] or mailed to 700 S Gail Lane Galloway NJ 08205. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 East Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ
Jan
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 East Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I would like to send my deepest sympathy and condolences to all her family and friends. Thank you for being my friend , you will be so missed. RIP Anna!!! Love you with all my heart and soul.
Laura Hance
January 14, 2022
I only knew Anna Marie for a New York Minute via Facebook. We shared quotes and I viewed all her beautiful pictures. Albeit a New York Minute, she was beautiful on the inside and outside as far as my impression went and goes. There are no words to express my sincerest sympathy to all those who knew her well and loved her. To me she seemed like an effervescent light with nothing but goodness in her heart. With deepest sympathy and prayers Valerie Brown
Valerie Brown
Friend
January 11, 2022
i am so sorry
michael patermo
January 10, 2022
you have my deepest sympathy.....
dave
January 9, 2022
So sorry to hear about your loss,I can remember back when AnnaMarie and her sister would hang around with Daddy while he would cut hair.RIP AnnaMarie.
Larry Rickel
January 9, 2022
