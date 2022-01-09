DeLuccia, AnnaMarie Antonia, - 42, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 1st, 2022. She was born on July 27, 1979 to Antonio and Joanna DeLuccia. She was raised in Galloway and graduated from Absegami High School in 1997. After high school, AnnaMarie worked in various casinos managing the spas and several retail stores as a manager. While working at Caesar's, AnnaMarie met and married Jackie A. Trower. From this union she had three sons, who she loved "to the moon and back" - as she would say; Nicolas, Matthew and James. How do you sum up a short life that touched so many? AnnaMarie was quick to love everyone that entered her life. She was a fierce and loyal friend who would always have your back. She was a staunch supporter of the Galloway Republican party and would be the first to lend a hand wherever it was needed. She loved animals of all kinds - especially her dogs Jagger & Echo and her 3 pigs; Mason, Moonshine & Fireball. AnnaMarie never met a camera she didn't like. She would be the first to take a picture with you and she would laugh when you teased her about it. And we can't forget her Jeep that she loved as a fourth child - she probably would have parked it in the living room if she could. AnnaMarie is survived by her parents, Antonio and Joanna DeLuccia; her sister, Roseann and brother (in law) Jeffrey Kronk; her sons, Nicolas, Matthew and James Trower; her ex-husband, Jackie Trower; her step-children, Jacqueline, Noel and Geovanny Trower; her nephews who she adored, Anthony and Vincent Kronk; her love and significant other, Rich Clute - and of course a 4th pig, Snickerdoodle; as well as, friends and family that are too numerous to count - AnnaMarie loved you all. Respects can be paid from 10-11am on Saturday, January 15th at Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway on Great Creek Rd, with a small memorial service immediately following at 11am. Please wear a mask and follow covid protocols. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to her sons via Bank of America Zelle pay at [email protected]
or mailed to 700 S Gail Lane Galloway NJ 08205. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 9, 2022.