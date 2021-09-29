Barbetti, Anne, - 81, of Ocean City, Anne Dehnel Barbetti, age 81 years, of Ocean City, passed away Sunday evening, September 26, 2021. She was formerly of Vineland, Millville, and St. Thomas. She was a member of the Ocean City Yacht Club. Anne is survived by her husband of 59 years, H. Wayne Barbetti, of Ocean City. There will be a viewing Friday morning from 10 AM to 11:30 AM at Barr Funeral Home, 2104 East Main Street, Millville, NJ, followed by a service at 11:30 AM. Entombment will be in Sacred Heart Mausoleum, Vineland.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 29, 2021.